Rainn Wilson’s new podcast ‘Dark Air’ delves into the unexplained





Terry Carnation, played by Rainn Wilson, is a paranormal radio host who returns to the airwaves after a nervous breakdown.

SPOKANE, Wash. Sponge eyelet may sound like The Office’s Dwight Schrute, but he’s much more skeptical and has a much darker past. Carnation is the host of Dark air, a late-night paranormal podcast that tackles bizarre topics and takes outrageous guest calls. This is an original Audioboom podcast and the latest project from Rainn Wilson. KREM sat down with Terry Carnation himself to learn more about the series. “I would say if you like to laugh, if you like to love, if you like to think, this is the podcast for you”, said Terry. When asked if he had heard that he looked like “that guy from the office”, Terry simply replied, “From which office? I am not sure. someone else.” Terry is the self-proclaimed “Pope of the Paranormal” as he guides viewers through the unexplained. “These are callers from all over this great land – calling on Dark Air where they may have had interactions with the unexplained phenomenon, something to do perhaps with cryptids or with aliens, hauntings, forces spectral and I’m here at my delicious microphone to answer any questions, ”he said. Some special guests on the podcast so far include Yvette nicole brown who is best known for her roles in Community and Drake & Josh. Karan soni of Deadpool speaks with Terry Carnation on the podcast. “We certainly have a host of wonderful talent, comedic and otherwise,” said Terry. Aaron lee, producer for the Cleveland Show and Super Store, as well as Jennifer lee of Disney also make an appearance in the first episode. We told KREM that Terry would talk about anything except elves. “I had a bad experience with an elf once and I don’t like to talk about it,” he says. “The way they are portrayed in the media as these pretty, mystical, fanciful creatures walking around like Legolas is completely wrong. Terry left us this message: “Anyone who watches this station is KREM from KREM.” Listen to the trailer here:







