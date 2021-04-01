Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada





Abdul Quddus, the eldest son of the late actor Kader Khan, has died in Canada. Quddus was the legendary actor and the son of his first wife’s writer. The disappearance comes just two years after the death of Khan, who passed away in December 2018. The news was shared by a paparazzi account on Thursday. The reason for Abdul Quddus’ death is not yet known. Khan had also breathed his last breath in Canada at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness. His last rights were played in Toronto. He has two other sons – Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan. As an actor, Khan has been seen in over 300 Bollywood films after his debut in the 1973 film Daag. He was also a screenwriter for Bollywood films from the 1970s to 1999 and wrote dialogue for over 250 films. He is best known for writing some of the most powerful dialogue in Hindi cinema and his unmatched comedic timing as an actor. As a screenwriter, he is credited with films such as Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. In the 90s and early 2000s, Khan, along with actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan, became one of the highest grossing combinations, delivering hit comedies such as Coolie. No 1 and Raja Babu. In the last years before his death, the actor moved to Canada to stay with his son. He spoke of the ignorance of the industry towards him. The actor also shaped Amitabh Bachchan’s career with memorable dialogues after Salim-Javed, who wrote Zanjeer and Sholay, parted ways in 1982. Khan wrote 22 films for Amitabh, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Satte Pe Satta and Agneepath. Khan’s first scriptwriting job was Jawani Diwani (1972) with Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor. He was noticed by actor Dilip Kumar at the age of 34 and was performing at an annual college play when Kumar invited him to make a movie with him in 1971. ALSO READ: Sonnalli Seygall: the Bollywood type broadcasts you very easily He has also adapted many South Indian films in Hindi such as Himmatwala (1983) and Justice Choudhury (1983). The actor received the Filmfare Award twice for Best Dialogue for Meri Awaaz Suno (1982) and Angaar (1993). He also won the Filmfare for Best Actor for the film Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1991). Khan posthumously won the Padma Shri in 2019.

