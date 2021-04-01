Entertainment
Hollywood needs a bang to spark its revival, like a ‘midnight cowboy’ – Deadline
The great Hollywood awakening seems near. Kind of.
Cameras are rolling, theaters open, budding blockbusters have nailed new play dates. Even Bob Iger revealed his release date last week, marking the new era of his kingdom.
But when the curtains go up, will the audience applaud?
Ironically, I was reading a new book this week that posed a metaphor for the Hollywood moment. Titled Midnight Cowboy Shot, Glenn Frankel’s book depicted the shadow of fate hovering over a film about to start filming 50 years ago. Its young director, John Schlesinger, was semi-suicidal because the critics had just mowed down his last photo. With Cowboy, had he again chosen the wrong cast and the wrong setting?
His workshop seemed to share the paranoia of the young Briton. Fearing his gay subtext and potential “X” rating, United Artists had slashed his budget and cut his salary to $ 100,000. His young star, Jon Voight, annoyed Schlesinger by repeatedly asking him “what’s the motivation of my character,” to which Schlesinger shouted, “All you’re looking for is a good f * ck.”
Schlesinger, 36, almost pulled out the plug Midnight Cowboy, which eventually opened up to critics and the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. Arguably his unlikely triumph gave cinema a new lease of life and Hollywood a wake-up call.
Hence the parallel: A cool analysis of today’s obstacles has led some industry gurus to share Schlesinger’s abject paranoia. Audiences seem to have moved on, safely stranded in their home screening rooms, passively awaiting care from Netflix. A movie like Black Widow seriously encroaching on the billion dollar global frenzy?
Certainly, Hollywood cheerleaders have faithfully presented their upbeat quotes, from Jason Kilar of WarnerMedia to Tom Bernard of Sony Classics (“Theaters Will Come Back Strong”). One or two hits can change everything, they point out. Midnight Cowboy himself symbolized this transformative miracle.
Francis Coppola in a speech to the Academy recounts his meeting in 1972 with Kirk Kerkorian, the man who then owned the MGM and Las Vegas casinos. Having just seen The Godfather, Kerkorian asked the filmmaker: “Why did you make an art film about gangsters?” Coppola replied: “Me too, I like the risk.” Kerkorian goes white.
Since its inception, Hollywood has been addicted to risk, and its current risks resemble those of a start-up. Will the troubled window negotiations be resolved to the satisfaction of creators and exhibitors? Will the hybrid distribution strategy work for the studios or its stars? Besides, will actors and their agents, or managers, adopt the new complex compensation formulas that provide bonuses (but not gross receipts) if and when a film becomes a success on its platform? Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins received between $ 13 million and $ 15 million on top of their regular compensation as potential bonus payments covering Wonder Woman 1984.
As successful streamers innovate with new formulas, independent arena filmmakers have grown increasingly concerned: The keys to independent success appear anachronistic in today’s environment – festival openings followed by support from word of mouth with limited output. Movies like Parasite and Moonlight performed for 20 weeks in key theaters. “A model dependent on building an audience just won’t be able to sustain itself in this new world order,” says Ted Mundorff, former Landmark Theaters chief turned COO of ArcLight Cinemas / Pacific Theaters.
In view of all this, the saga of Midnight Cowboy is even more remarkable. As Frankel shows, every stage of the film’s development seemed out of step. Dustin Hoffman, who had cleverly mastered Ratso Rizzo’s slack and homeless demeanor, was unexpectedly drafted to play a clean wasp first in The graduation. “Dustin likes to dance on the third rail,” a casting agent warned.
The first day of Cowboy pulling the crew encountered a strike by sanitation workers, the streets of New York were littered for seven days with rotten drifts of garbage. Surviving the rubble, Schlesinger and producer Jerome Hellman were then devastated by the “X” rating awarded by the MPAA’s rating board, whose chairman made a grim allusion to the film’s “gay frame of reference”. In contrast, the simultaneous assessment of the Catholic Code was more lenient, its official bulletin praising the film for portraying “a rich and poignant relationship that has the ringtone of humanity at its purest.”
Life The magazine quickly responded with a cover featuring Hoffman and John Wayne, side by side, under the banner “Dusty and the Duke: A Choice of Heroes.”
The concept of a heroic Ratso thrills Hoffman. Wayne was less exuberant; he immediately decided to look for firmer ground True courage.
