Past, present, Futurliner will be presented at the Tulsa Auto Show | Culture & Leisure





TULSA The 104th Anniversary of the Tulsa Auto Show will feature cars from the past and the future, as well as a trip to the Electric Avenue and many pet adoptions. While adhering to government and River Spirit Expo policies on social distancing and mandatory masks, the Tulsa Auto Show will be held April 16-18 at the River Spirit Expo in Expo Square. Precautions taken include autonomous temperature controls at entrances, hand sanitizing stations, designated food courts, and vehicle sanitization and disinfection. Additional information on the security of COVID-19 can be found at https://thetulsaautoshow.com/covid-19-guidelines/. “We knew this would be a unique year for the Tulsa Auto Show,” said Bill Knight, president of Knight Automotive Group. We anticipate that people will be very excited to attend an event like this. magnitude, and visitors to this year’s Tulsa Auto show will be treated with the debut of the 2021 two- and four-door Ford Broncos, and the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the ever-popular # 10 Futurliner, and dozens of cars and trucks. classic. The Futurliner No.10 was one of 12 large front-wheeled display vehicles that crisscrossed the country in the early 1950s, as part of a General Motors promotion called the Progress Parade. The GM Parade of Progress and its team of approximately 60 young men presented futuristic and inspiring exhibits to millions of people across North America from 1936 to 1956. The parade of Futurliners accompanied by the latest GM cars for sale would draw to small towns as the circus once did, set up at the fairgrounds or in a park. This 1953 Futurliner, with 16-foot display doors on either side, was a perfect platform for static displays and live demonstrations of the emerging technology of the future. The Futurliner has already visited Tulsa twice at the Tulsa Fairgrounds as part of the Parade of Progress: in 1941, before the attack on Pearl Harbor, and again in 1955. With the growing popularity of television and entertainment other growing technologies, the Parade of Progress finally retired and the Futurliners became a memory of the past. However, efforts were made to restore some of these 12 items from Americana, with Joe Bortz ultimately donating Futurliner # 10 to the National Automotive and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana. The remaining Futurliners remain private property or are not restored. In addition to Futurliner # 10, the Tulsa Auto Show will feature a drive-through recreation of Route 66, complete with 48 classic cars and trucks, movie billboards, and a daily screening of the blockbuster movie. by Disney Pixar Cars. The auto show will also feature pet adoptions through Subaru Loves Pets and several new electric cars. The Tulsa Auto Show is one of Oklahoma’s largest consumer shows and will feature a variety of fun activities for adults and children. The Tulsa Auto Show will also include: an 18-hole mini-golf course experience, the proceeds of which will benefit Oklahoma veteran connections; exhibition of military vehicles; a Café and Cars event on Saturday; and tons of new 2021 cars and trucks from 20 car brands. Among the 20 car manufacturer brands participating in the show are Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen. and Volvo. Those interested in purchasing electronic tickets with the purchase of a free ticket are encouraged to visit www.thetulsaautoshow.com for more information. These coupons are also available on QuikTrip.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos