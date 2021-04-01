Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, and more …

I don’t know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela’s statement goes viral, spawns memes

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela’s claim that she doesn’t know any cricketers has gone viral, as have memes on the subject. In the past, she has been linked with Rishabh Pant cricket.

It all started during Urvashi’s recent interactive Instagram session, where she answered various questions from fans.

When asked who her favorite cricketer is, the actress replied, “I don’t watch cricket at all, so I don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir.

This response from the actress left many Internet users surprised.

Needless to say, screenshots of her response and memes made about the same have gone viral on social media.

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Toofan’ training made him more disciplined

Bombay– Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role as a boxer in the upcoming ‘Toofan’ movie.

Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a photo to Instagram, where he is seen playing the sport. He explained how he became more disciplined through the film preparation sessions.

“I hated the exercises. Waking up at 5 in the morning and thinking about that monster of a drilling session that awaited me was, sometimes, reason enough to make a random excuse and stay in bed .. !! But @drewnealpt got me to respect discipline and over time I realized how much it helps to develop my general skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D’amato “Discipline is doing what you hate, but doing it the way you love it.” Guess that’s the mantra for improvement in all aspects of life, right? Thanks for the precious lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega # 21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime, ”he wrote.

He also posted a photo on Twitter where he’s all set to pack a punch. He wrote: “Come in April… you’re not cheating on me… !! #ToofaanUthega #ToofaanOnPrime # 21stMay. “

The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Varun Dhawan wishes the “ April Fool’s Day ” with an essential tip: “ Eat your vegetables ”

Bombay– Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to spread an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to have a fabulous body like his.

The actor posted two photos topless, showing off washboard abs. He wrote: “Fool of Avril Eat your vegetables.”

On the job front, Varun will be seen in the movie “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently filming in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. “Bhediya” is scheduled to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film was written by Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in the movie “Coolie No.1”, directed by his father David Dhawan. He shared the screen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.

Dia Mirza announces pregnancy

Bombay– Actor Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo on her official Instagram profile. In the photo released Thursday, Dia is seen on a pier at sunset with her hands on her baby bump.

“Happy to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Force of Life which is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. New saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Happy to rock this purest of all dreams in my belly, ”she captioned the image.

Mirza married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. She had recently gone on vacation with her husband and daughter-in-law to the Maldives.

This is his second marriage to Dia. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha, who was also her business partner.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film “Thappad”. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. She will then be seen in the telugu action drama “Wild Dog”, starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher.

Ananya Panday needs some space

Bombay– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday says she needs some space, in a new original social media post.

Ananya posted a photo to Instagram where she is seen wearing a face shield. Giving the caption a funny twist, she wrote: “Need space.”

The aspiring Bollywood star has her plate full of big plans ahead.

She will be seen in the movie “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated for release on September 9.

Ananya also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled upcoming starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ranveer Singh hails Anil Kapoor as ‘giant of an artist’

Bombay– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh considers veteran actor Anil Kapoor to be one of a kind and a giant artist.

Ranveer posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the photos, he is seen chatting with Anil.

“I cannot express the gratitude, the pride, the absolute pleasure and the sheer joy of collaborating with one of the most admired idols on the screen. I deeply cherish the bond we share. It is one of a kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of the best @anilkapoor in Hindi cinema, ”Ranveer wrote.

The actor is preparing for the release of “83”, which was pushed back due to the global Covid epidemic last year. The film chronicles India’s great victory at the 1983 World Cup.

He will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and “Cirkus” by Rohit Shetty.

Abhishek Bachchan completes Agra program of ‘Dasvi’

Bombay– Actor Abhishek Bachchan informed Thursday that he has completed filming of the Agra program for his next film “Dasvi”.

Sharing a photo of the Taj Mahal clicked from his hotel room, Abhishek wrote, “It’s not a bad sight to wake up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj. “

“Dasvi” is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the job side, besides “Dasvi”, Abhishek Bachchan will also appear in “The Big Bull”, which is largely based on the 1992 securities scam and the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

“The Big Bull” is directed by Kookie Gulati and is set to be released digitally on April 8. (IANS)