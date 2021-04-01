Breaking News – Snoop Dogg, artist, actor, philanthropist and multi-platinum entertainment icon, to serve as mega mentor in Season 20 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series “The Voice”





[04/01/21 – 09:02 AM]

Snoop Dogg, artist, actor, philanthropist and multi-platinum entertainment icon, will serve as mega mentor in Season 20 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series, “The Voice.”

Snoop Dogg joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining performers who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, starting Monday, April 19. [via press release from NBC] MEDIA ALERT: “THE VOICE” · Snoop Dogg, artist, actor, philanthropist and multi-platinum entertainment icon, will serve as Mega Mentor in Season 20 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series, “The Voice.” Snoop Dogg joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, starting Monday, April 19 (8-10 p.m. HE / PT). · During Knockout Rounds, performers are again paired up against a teammate, but choose their own song to play individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. Drawing on his unique experience navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will give a new and fresh perspective to help artists design their performances. The coaches alone choose the winner to exit their team. Each coach has a flight in knockouts. · In addition, the four artists who were saved by their individual trainers during the Battle Rounds will participate in the Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive personalized coaching and rehearsals with their trainer and Snoop Dogg in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout. However, the winner will ultimately be chosen by America. At the top of the final episode of Knockouts, the vote will be open for America to choose which of the four artists will advance in the competition after their performances. Then, at the start of the first Live Show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted by America, and that artist will continue to Live Shows with his original team. · Entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg ruled for nearly three decades as an unmatched force, who raised the bar as an award-winning artist and globally recognized entrepreneur. Snoop defines the history of entertainment. He has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, reached number one on the Billboard charts internationally and received 20 Grammy nominations. Snoop has also appeared in numerous films, such as Dolemite Is My Name, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Addams Family, Beach Bum, Starsky & Hutch, Soul Plane and the Oscar winning drama (R) Training Day, among others. He has also produced several films, including VICE’s Reincarnated, Mac & Dean Go to High School and Hood of Horror through his production company Snoopadelic Films. He made his mark on television by earning an Emmy nomination as executive producer for the hit VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner. Snoop was also the executive producer of the popular Netflix show Coach Snoop, GGN: Double G News, MTV’s Mary + Jane, and the TNT game show Joker’s Wild, which he also hosted. · Season 20 marks the 10th anniversary of “The Voice”. · “The Voice” is presented by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is executive producer with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher. [04/01/21 – 11:31 AM]

Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty to star in Max Original “Station Eleven”

Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni and Julian Obradors will also return. [04/01/21 – 11:00 AM]

Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams to produce and supervise documentary series based on New York Times Magazine and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project”

The series is slated to debut in the US on premium streaming service Hulu as part of a distribution deal between Lionsgate and Disney General Entertainment Content’s BIPOC Creator Initiative. [04/01/21 – 11:00 AM]

AMC Announces Voice Cast for All-New Stop-Motion Animation Series “Ultra City Smiths”

Set to premiere in the summer of 2021, the series will star John C. Reilly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jimmi Simpson, Bebe Neuwirth, Melissa Villaseor and Jason Mantzoukas. [04/01/21 – 10:43 AM]

Lifetime Launches First Annual “Summer of Secrets” With Six New Original Films Inspired By True Stories Starring All The Stars

Among the talents featured are Annabeth Gish, Warren Christie, Jana Kramer, Jennie Garth, Anwen O’Driscoll, Julie Benz, Sadie Calvano, Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. [04/01/21 – 10:09 AM]

Wednesday air ratings: NBC tops viewers; Demo Crown sharing with FOX

“The Masked Singer” leads the night among adults ages 18 to 49, while “Chicago Fire” is the most-watched program overall. [04/01/21 – 10:04 AM]

Captain Josh Harris Scrambles to Uncover Captain Phil’s Secret Past in All-New Season of ‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’, which premieres April 20 on Discovery +

Last season Deadliest Catch captain and Alaskan heritage fisher Josh Harris and his business partner Casey McManus embarked on a unique trip to Hawaii after discovering the fishing cards of the late Captain Phil Harris. [04/01/21 – 10:00 AM]

HBO Documentary Films’ Five-Part Series “Pray, Obey, Kill” Debut April 12

From renowned investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson, the series revisits a complex 2004 Swedish murder case that captured worldwide attention. [04/01/21 – 09:02 AM]

Snoop Dogg, artist, actor, philanthropist and multi-platinum entertainment icon, will serve as mega mentor in Season 20 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series, “The Voice.”

Snoop Dogg joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining performers who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, starting Monday, April 19. [04/01/21 – 08:49 AM]

Announcement of the winner of the “Design Star: Next Gen”, $ 50,000 and Own Discovery + series

The six-part series featured eight talented designers as they took on intense weekly challenges. [04/01/21 – 07:01 AM]

Video: “Things Heard & Seen” with Amanda Seyfried – Official Trailer – Netflix

A young woman discovers that her husband and their new home hold sinister secrets after leaving Manhattan to live in a small town. [04/01/21 – 06:00 AM]

CBS and NATAS announce two-year deal for network to air Daytime Emmy (R) Awards

CBS will present the first of two specials, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy (R) Awards, on Friday, June 25 (8: 00-22: 00 PM, ET / PT), on the CBS Television Network and it will be available to broadcast in direct and on-demand on Paramount +. [04/01/21 – 03:15 AM]

“How to Spoil Christmas” Season 2 returns to Netflix!

The first season, “The Wedding”, bowed in December on the streaming service. [04/01/21 – 03:01 AM]

Video: “Zero” – Official Trailer – Netflix

A shy teenager with the power to become invisible must subdue it to help defend his neighborhood, putting aside the pursuit of his artistic dream. [03/31/21 – 03:02 PM]

NBC commissions drama “Ordinary Joe” from series

James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail star in the project, which explores the three parallel lives of the series’ main character after making a crucial choice at a crossroads in his life. [03/31/21 – 01:15 PM]

“CSI: Vegas,” a new drama from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, arrives on CBS during the 2021-2022 broadcast season

Former William Petersen and Jorja Fox will be joined by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos