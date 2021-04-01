The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles postpones its opening until 2023

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles will open later than originally planned, with delays related to the pandemic pushing its debut to 2023.

Health and safety protocols have slowed progress, museum director Sandra Jackson-Dumont said by email on Thursday. Significant construction work, which was originally scheduled to be completed this year, is now expected to continue until 2022.

The steel structure of filmmaker George Lucas’ billion-dollar museum, which was designed by Ma Yansong and debuted in March 2018, has been completed. The last beam was put in place on March 12. Due to COVID-19, the museum did not host the typical party to mark the occasion.

The museum is working on the interior design of the main areas, including two theaters and galleries on the fourth floor, which will have approximately 80,000 square feet of exhibition space. Objects from Lucas’ 100,000 personal collection of art paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, illustrations, comics and Star Wars ephemera will be transferred to the museum and exhibits will be installed. Landscaping by Studio-MLA on approximately 11 acres will also need to be installed.

Hiring of museum staff accelerated during the pandemic. In July, Jackson-Dumont announced six key hires, including Pilar Tompkins Rivas as chief curator and deputy director of curatorial and collections.

On Wednesday, the museum announced that it had acquired the archives of Judith F. Bacas documenting the creation of her epic mural, The Great Wall of Los Angeles.

The archives showcase conceptual drawings, site plans, sketches, notes and correspondence between the artist and his collaborators over 350 objects in all related to the completion of a half-century artwork. mile long, which lies along the Tujunga Wash flood control channel in the San Fernando Valley. Baca is the first female muralist represented in the museum collection.