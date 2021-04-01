Exclusive interview! Shweta Shetty: Independent Music Is Difficult Because Bollywood Has A Strong Place On Indian Audiences | Hindi movie news

Along with her incredible independent music videos, pop sensation Shweta Shetty also has several hit Bollywood songs to her credit. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, she spoke about songs that are close to her heart, changes in the music industry over the decades, her long sabbatical, and more. Excerpts

Your discography includes hit songs like Mangta Hai Kya, Deewane Toh Deewane Hain, Poster Lagwa Do. Which one is closest to your heart and why?

I’m really happy with all the Bollywood songs I’ve done. The reach you have with the Indian film industry is huge and you cannot compare it to anything. But as a freelance artist I think when you create your own music and your own look or others create music with you in mind and no one takes the credit for it, that is the best thing. Normally in a movie song you have actresses who walk away with all the glory; they do a good job, they are beautiful, have beautiful bodies and sumptuous sets. And it is quite normal for a singer to be shady. So I think all of my pop songs are close to my heart. Because I know all the hard work it takes to get there. To create that lasting impression with the fans, it takes a lot of work. I took very little work even on my peak days as I was very selective. I went with my instincts and am happy with my choices.

It’s hard to pick one, even from my pop songs. Everyone has had their own unique experience. Everyone had different looks. If I had to choose from Bollywood songs I would say Mangta Hai Kya which was out of the box. People were amused when he came out. Then you had AR Rahman with the classic, so it was really a song that made such an impact that I’m glad people still remember it.

You left the music business and flew to Germany. What prompted you to make this decision?

Everyone asked if the decision to give up music, leave India, get married and settle in Germany was a wise one. To be honest, it wasn’t at all difficult at this point. I was in love; I would have been anywhere in the world to be with him. I didn’t think about my career at that time; I just wanted to be with the man I loved. The country, its color and its religion did not matter to me. When love beckons to you, you just have to follow. I knew it could mean my career was coming to an end and I was ready to give up on that and I don’t regret it.

Now people tell me I’m back because I’m divorced and ask me if it was all worth it. I tell them I had the best time of my life. I have changed as a human being. I have become fiercely independent. I have traveled the world with my ex-husband and worked with some of the biggest names like Frank Peterson, Jam & Spoon in Europe. I would never have had all of these experiences if I had not lived in Germany. It was a wonderful experience and opportunity. I have absolutely no regrets. I would do it again.

Has the music and the industry changed in the past 20 years you’ve been gone?

Yes, the music industry has changed over the years, some for the better. There are some who follow the herd, some who stick their heads a little more than others, who think outside the box and take this strange risk. Whether it’s a new voice, a new kind, not respecting the usual path that we take. There are some who just haven’t changed and others who make great music. I think Mithoon is amazing and then there’s Arijit Singh. There is a new breed of music directors and singers who are making their own way. This is what has changed and it is wonderful.

The trend of independent music returns to Bollywood. How do you see it?

I don’t know if the indie music trend is coming back or not. Independent music is very difficult because Bollywood has such a stronghold on audiences in India. Recreating that magic we had in the 90s won’t be an easy task, I realize. However, it is not impossible. I’m happy that a lot of record companies come out with non-cinematic music, even though they know we’re always going to get this stepmom treatment. We will always take second place, but if you don’t try, you will never succeed. I’m glad we have at least a little foot in this door.

All we have to do now is bring the fans back and believe in the music we make. In Bollywood, you have the actress in mind, a particular situation in mind, a scenario to follow. When it comes to pop music comes from the heart and you are trying to penetrate millions of fans who still believe in pop music. This is what we are trying to do. It won’t be easy, but you have to try never to give up.

