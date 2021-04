Hollywood Flashback: ‘April Fools’ played pranks on audiences in 1986

10:30 am PDT 04/01/2021



by



Seth Abramovich



The movie follows college spring breakers on Muffy St. John’s Island (played by ‘Valley Girl’ star Deborah Foreman) for a fun weekend, only to then see them appear as corpses one by one. a.

A decade before Yell sent slasher movies, another comedic thriller had fun with the genre. 1986 April Fool was produced by Frank Mancuso Jr., son of Frank Mancuso Sr., then president of Paramount. Together, father and son produced five sequels to the 1980s hit. Friday 13. Exhausted by Jason, Mancuso Jr. wanted to try something different for his first solo foray. He selected a screenplay by Danilo Bach, which had been hugely successful for Paramount writing 1984 Beverly Hills cop. April Fool‘s story brought a group of college spring breakers home from Muffy St. John’s Island (played by valley girl star Deborah Foreman) for a weekend of fun and practical jokes, to see them appear one by one like corpses. To direct, Mancuso Jr. hired Fred Walton, who had stood out in the genre in the 1981s. When a stranger calls. “Our goal from the start was to find places where we could put some humor,” says Walton, 71. This led him to cast the stand-up Thomas F. Wilson, who rose to fame that year for playing Biff Tannen in Back to the future. He also chose Griffin O’Neal, son of Ryan O’Neal, as Muffy’s little brother. (A few weeks later April Fool opened, Griffin was involved in a boating accident that killed Gian-Carlo Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola eerily similar to a bloody boat scene in April Fool.) The film was shot for six weeks on Vancouver Island in Canada, in the same isolated mansion where the 1970 Jack Nicholson drama Five easy pieces was filmed. In the film, the number of bodies continues to increase until the spoiler alert! it is revealed that all of the deaths were faked and that hostess Muffy had a glimpse of a murder mystery attraction she was planning to open. Walton had filmed a third act in which someone is murdered for real by the character of Griffin O’Neal, but Paramount instead chose to end on a high note with all the “victims” sipping champagne in the study. . “People love this silly movie and watch it every April 1,” said Clayton Rohner, 63 (who played Chaz). “I’ve done a lot of horror conventions, and people love it.” This story first appeared in the March 31 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos