Amanda Seyfried fights against a haunted house

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton are plunged into haunted house in Netflix trailer Things Heard and Seen. The film is based on the acclaimed novel All things stop appearing by Elizabeth Brundage, who follows a couple from Manhattan who have moved to a small historic settlement in the Hudson Valley. They soon discover that their new home, along with their marriage, has sinister roots. The film was adapted for the screen and directed by married couple Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, whose past collaborations include Nanny Diaries andAmerican splendor, the latter received an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. However, this will be their first foray into the horror genre. Things Heard and Seen follows Catherine (Seyfried) as she makes the decision to leave Manhattan and move to the Hudson Valley where her husband George (Norton) was offered a job at a local college. As the couple prepare for an idyllic life in a small apartment building, Catherine begins to make some unsettling discoveries at home. Related: Shudder Vs. Netflix: Which Streaming Service Has The Best Horror Movies 2021 Now the first trailer for Netflixof Things Heard and Seen presents the film as a classic gothic horror tale while also highlighting its dark thriller and psychological elements. Catherine begins to make painful discoveries in her new home, like an old bible inscribed with the word “DamnedBut also begins to suspect that her husband may be hiding dark and dangerous secrets. The trailer begins by slowly introducing the couple and ends up turning into a dramatic crescendo. Watch the full trailer forThings Heard and Seen below: Seyfried just stepped out of her Oscar nominated supporting performance as Marion Davies in Mank and seeks to build on that success with her lead role inThings Heard and Seen. Netflix has quietly assembled an impressive cast for this horror film which also includes Natalia Dyer from Strange things fame, Rhea Seehorn of You better call Sauland the always impressive F. Murray Abraham. While Things Heard and Seen may look like a traditional haunted house horror movie, the first trailer strongly suggests there’s a much more surprising presence to this story. The film seems to be more about marriage, specifically the fear and isolation Catherine feels towards her husband who is presented as a mysterious figure who might actually orchestrate something sinister. April is generally a good month for horror movies, withJakob’s wife and In the ground ready to release this month, and nowThings Heard and Seen may be added to the list as it comes to Netflix later this month, April 29. Next: Every Netflix Horror Movie Releasing In 2021 Source:Netflix Director Sam Raimi thinks Spider-Man memes are hysterically funny

