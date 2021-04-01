Entertainment
Is entertainment more important than science?
The whole world revolves around them: actors, singers, models, athletes and television personalities. If I’m scrolling through Instagram, Snapchat, or any other social media feed, I’m all too familiar.
I have nothing against the entertainment industry and celebrities. I think they are talented in their field and do a lot of good with their jobs. What I don’t see is what their great contribution to the world is other than entertainment. It seems that entertainment has become a top priority and the most important thing the world cares about.
The problem is that by idolizing the entertainment industry so much, sometimes we completely forget about the things that are really important and that change our world. The screen you’re reading this from wouldn’t have existed if someone hadn’t found out how wavelengths of light work. The same is true when you face a loved one halfway around the world or how you can leave Los Angeles and be in New York in less than six hours. These are all things that are taken for granted now, but made possible through hard work and years of study by specific scientists, most of whom probably receive little recognition for their achievements.
Here is an example. You probably know who Leonardo DiCaprio is a very talented American actor and film producer who has brought the world some of the most successful films in history. But then you probably don’t know who Cori Bargmann is. Bargmann is a scientist who discovers the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and autism, which have been unknown for years. Both are very talented in their field; however, it makes sense to argue that Bargmann’s contribution to the world is much greater.
What’s wrong here, however, is that DiCaprios net worth is $ 260 million, while Bargmanns costs less than $ 1 million. DiCaprio is really talented and has worked hard to give us such great movies, but Bargmann is working for something that can save thousands of suffering humans. And just because our society prefers to idolize the entertainment industry instead of science and medicine, it gets paid a lot less than it deserves.
Imagine if the money every Hollywood actor and director makes is for medical research and pharmaceuticals. It would be so much easier for scientists to diagnose unknown viruses and diseases.
So if it would be so beneficial for the world to invest all of our time and attention in scientists, why don’t we do it? Why don’t we make scientists our new celebrities, if they are the ones who deserve it the most? I think there are many reasons that prevent this vision from becoming a reality.
First of all, we like to be entertained. Most people might not praise the scientists because it’s not something fun. People will care more about Charli DAmelio’s latest drama or Brad Pitts’ upcoming new movie, rather than the most recent NASA space exploration that could change the way we live our lives. It wasn’t because there were carefree human beings. It’s because we just like to be entertained. We love aesthetic lifestyles, pretty faces, and easy-to-digest information. It is easier to worry about simple things rather than scientific and complicated things.
Another reason is that most scientists don’t like to be in the spotlight. There is studies that have identified the personality traits of people most likely to become scientists. Most of them are reserved, introverted and enjoy having privacy. Even if we paid them so much attention, they wouldn’t be so excited to be followed by paparazzi all day or to be invited to events every weekend. They are busy people, which is why they did not attract the media in the same way as performers.
Also, it’s not like we can make a worldwide announcement and say: From now on, every human being is ordained to idolize scientists and make them their # 1 attention choice. have free will and the right to be interested in who they want to be. Unfortunately, no one can instantly interest you in science. Even if you care about scientific contributions and want to give scientists more recognition, you can only do it by your will to do better. It must come from your desire to make a scientist your idol and your main interest.
Therefore, scientists are very unlikely to ever become the celebrities of modern times. Even in the midst of a pandemic, science is still not as popular as entertainment. However, interest in science has definitely increased since the start of the pandemic. Studies have shown that young people are more interested in a career in science due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has also brought awareness to some scientists who suddenly started appearing on TV and guided us on how to protect ourselves from this deadly virus. We didn’t know who Dr Anthony Fauci was before March 2020, and now it is recognized as Physician of the Americas. All of the scientists who emerged last year have gained public recognition due to unprecedented circumstances, but still have not seen their bank accounts grow.
Perhaps this is the beginning of the development of a different point of view against science for future generations. It would be extremely interesting to see the world wake up and realize the outstanding contribution of scientists.
Athina Mihalopoulos points out that scientists deserve more recognition and higher salaries in the time of an ongoing global pandemic.
