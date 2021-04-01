It’s been raining remakes in Bollywood in recent years. And two game-changing production houses in this department have to be Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and his good friend Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios banner. After the blockbuster Kabir Singh |, Murad Khetani secured the rights to remake the star of Amitabh Bachchan Namak Halal. That’s not all. Now he’s also bought the official remake rights to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s cult classic. Tezaab.

A source shares, “There were two producers who were seeking the remake rights of Tezaab. Murad Khetani bought it for a bit higher price than its counterpart. He plans to put the whole project in place once he has finished with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa suite and the Thadam remake. He also has Namak Halal and Tezaab will be his fourth remake to be precise. “

The creators plan to modernize the script keeping the essence intact. Tezaab remake will feature two new age actors and it is not yet known if Madhuri and Anil will return as well. Everything is scripted at this stage. Watch this space for all updates …

