Money laundering case: ED files indictment sheet against Omkar Realtors promoters, actor Joshi





The Department of Law Enforcement (DE) on Thursday filed its complaint (charge sheet) in the alleged money laundering case against the promoters of Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt Ltd and actor Sachin Joshi in Mumbai. The ED case is based on an FIR recorded by the Aurangabad police against the promoters of Omkar Babulal Varma, Kamal Kishore Gupta; and a few others “for cheating and embezzlement” of a loan of Rs 410 crore contracted by the real estate company of Yes Bank Ltd for the redevelopment of the Anand Nagar slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project. “It was found that under the terms and conditions of Yes Bank, the loan amount of Rs 410 crore was to be used for the construction of rehabilitation buildings at Anand Nagar SRA, Wadala. However, instead of building SRA buildings, the total amount of Rs 410 crore was diverted by the defendants to group companies, ”the ED said in a statement. Of the total loan, at least Rs 80 crore was said to have been diverted to Sachin Joshi and his company Viiking Group of Companies under the guise of “service and investment charges”. “During the investigation, it was found that neither Sachin Joshi nor his companies were ever engaged in such activities and the said transactions were found to be fictitious,” the ED said. Earlier this year, the investigative agency raided the offices of Omkar Realtors and Joshi and arrested Varma and Gupta on January 27 and Joshi on February 14 for their alleged involvement in the case. Recently, the Bombay High Court rejected Varma and Gupta’s bail requests. All three are currently in prison. Joshi and his companies have also gone under the scanner of the Income Tax (IT) department for unrecorded transactions of Rs 1,500 crore. The tax department also found a BVI-based company linked to Joshi.

