Why Hollywood remains silent on Georgia’s new electoral law
Tyler Perry accepts People’s Champion Award on stage for E 2020! The People’s Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and aired on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Christopher Polk | E! Entertainment | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
While other corporate giants like Coca-Cola and Delta were quick to oppose Georgia’s new voting law, the state’s movie studios have been quieter.
In the past, Hollywood has used the threat of a production boycott in the state to make its views on Georgia policy clear. However, this time around, the studios have been largely silent on the matter, which has led many to wonder why.
Some believe the industry is hoping the federal government will step in, while executives voice concerns behind the scenes or pull other levers such as the use of political donations. But another factor could be timing: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, studios are simply unable to make threats that could disrupt production.
“As a Georgia resident and business owner, I have been here several times with the Anti-Abortion Bill and the LGBTQ Discrimination Bill,” Tyler Perry, owner of Tyler Perry Studios said on Tuesday. Georgia. “They all sent a shock wave across Georgia and the country, but none of them succeeded. [Department of Justice] take a critical look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era. “
The new law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 26, includes a restriction on drop boxes, makes it a crime to provide food or water to voters lined up outside polling stations , requires compulsory proof of identity for absentee voting and creates greater legislative control over the conduct of elections. Opponents say these provisions will disproportionately deprive people of color.
On Wednesday, ViacomCBS became the first major entertainment company to publicly condemn the law.
“We unequivocally believe in the importance of all Americans having an equal right to vote, and we oppose the recent voting rights law in Georgia or any effort that impedes the ability to exercise that constitutional right. vital, ”the company posted on Twitter.
AT&T, which owns Warner Media, also made a statement about the law.
“AT&T believes that our right to vote is among the most sacred we enjoy, and that free enterprise and businesses like ours thrive where elections are open and secure,” the company said in a statement. “In keeping with this belief, we are working with other member companies of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, as these organizations support policies that promote accessible and secure voting while respecting the integrity and transparency of elections. “
Neither company threatened to boycott the state.
The Hollywood effect
Some have speculated that Hollywood’s silence reflects the challenges of the industry. He can’t afford to boycott state filming locations after losing months of production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Others believe Hollywood executives may be waiting for more information before making statements.
After all, it took a few weeks after the signing of the 2019 anti-abortion bill, known as the “heartbeat law,” before most of the cast, producers and directors started to threaten to boycott the state. A federal judge struck down the law last year.
“I think the entertainment industry is leaving it on hold until the federal government grants the right to vote.” [law] talk, ”said Tom Nunan, professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and founder of production company Bull’s Eye Entertainment.
“It’s a murky mess and knowing Hollywood culture like me, I suspect executives, especially Disney, which has the biggest footprint in Georgia due to the Marvel movie and series franchise, are awaiting the federal response.” , did he declare.
Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Sony officials were also not immediately available.
Hollywood has a lot of weight to throw away. The state receives just under $ 3 billion in direct spending on film and television production, and an additional $ 6.5 billion in additional economic impact. This money goes to hotels, restaurants, gas stations, vehicle rentals and wood purchases, everything that companies need to realize and produce their projects.
Since 2008, attractive tax incentives have transformed the state into “Y’allywood”, a production center for film and television. Georgia has developed an infrastructure for big budget productions and is home to a highly skilled workforce consisting of crew members, artisans and technicians.
Ryan Millsap, CEO of Blackhall Studios in Atlanta, Ga., Told CNBC production is “booming” in the state even with additional Covid protocols. He said there were more productions in Georgia than ever before and studios had in fact had to turn down companies looking for studio space.
Alternatives to boycotts
While the threat of a boycott can be an effective bargaining chip, stopping production would also hurt local teams and other businesses that depend on those revenues.
“Threats of a boycott have been pretty minimal right now,” said Molly Coffee, Creative Director of Film Impact Georgia and state-based film industry veteran. “James Mangold made a statement on Twitter that he would not shoot in Georgia and it was repeated by people like Mark Hamill and Debra Messing. The fear is always that others will follow suit.”
Mark Hamill, left, and James Mangold
Michael Tullberg | Getty Images; Kevin Winter | Getty Images
Russell Williams, professor of film and media arts at the American University, has suggested that there are other ways for Hollywood to be heard.
“Hollywood is bearing the additional costs of protecting its workforce and its customers (if at all) with fewer ways to recoup that investment due to the pandemic, so maybe there are more ways. targeted to attract the attention of lawmakers, ”he said. “Donation denial, anyone?”
The Hollywood elite opened their wallets to fund Senate second-round races in Georgia earlier this year. Filings from the Federal Election Commission showed celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Jack Black, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, Tracee Ellis Ross and others handed out money ahead of the January election.
