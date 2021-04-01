Why Hollywood remains silent on Georgia’s new electoral law

Tyler Perry accepts People’s Champion Award on stage for E 2020! The People’s Choice Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and aired on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

While other corporate giants like Coca-Cola and Delta were quick to oppose Georgia’s new voting law, the state’s movie studios have been quieter.

In the past, Hollywood has used the threat of a production boycott in the state to make its views on Georgia policy clear. However, this time around, the studios have been largely silent on the matter, which has led many to wonder why.

Some believe the industry is hoping the federal government will step in, while executives voice concerns behind the scenes or pull other levers such as the use of political donations. But another factor could be timing: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, studios are simply unable to make threats that could disrupt production.

“As a Georgia resident and business owner, I have been here several times with the Anti-Abortion Bill and the LGBTQ Discrimination Bill,” Tyler Perry, owner of Tyler Perry Studios said on Tuesday. Georgia. “They all sent a shock wave across Georgia and the country, but none of them succeeded. [Department of Justice] take a critical look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era. “

The new law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 26, includes a restriction on drop boxes, makes it a crime to provide food or water to voters lined up outside polling stations , requires compulsory proof of identity for absentee voting and creates greater legislative control over the conduct of elections. Opponents say these provisions will disproportionately deprive people of color.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS became the first major entertainment company to publicly condemn the law.

“We unequivocally believe in the importance of all Americans having an equal right to vote, and we oppose the recent voting rights law in Georgia or any effort that impedes the ability to exercise that constitutional right. vital, ”the company posted on Twitter.

AT&T, which owns Warner Media, also made a statement about the law.

“AT&T believes that our right to vote is among the most sacred we enjoy, and that free enterprise and businesses like ours thrive where elections are open and secure,” the company said in a statement. “In keeping with this belief, we are working with other member companies of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Metro-Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, as these organizations support policies that promote accessible and secure voting while respecting the integrity and transparency of elections. “

Neither company threatened to boycott the state.