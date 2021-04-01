In the snake Jenna Coleman portrays a woman ready to kill for love

Jenna Coleman as Marie-Andre Leclerc in ‘The Serpent’ on Netflix. Photo by Roland Neveu. Photo courtesy of BBC / Mammoth Screen / Netflix.



It has been said that the worst lies are the lies we tell ourselves. For Marie-André Leclerc, the girlfriend of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, it couldn’t be truer.

Jenna Coleman is fascinating in her portrayal of Leclerc in Netflix / BBC co-production The snake, which will be released in the United States on April 2 on Netflix. The eight-episode limited series is already a critically acclaimed sensation in the UK and it deserves all the praise it has received.

Inspired by shocking real-life events, the series unveils the complicated story of Sobhraj and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. The couple traveled through Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976 where they targeted and trapped their victims. They preyed on travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of Southeast Asia and once trapped in their web of lies there was little hope of escape.

In a recent phone interview, Coleman described how she was able to glean so much about this extremely complicated woman from her own words. I have read his journals and they have been very helpful in my research. I got a glimpse of his psychology. She lived in such a world of illusion and it was to protect herself. She chose and created this reality and lived like this character.

Coleman learned how much Leclerc was obsessed with Sobhraj. It explained so much how she functioned in the world. She was so tormented. Her life before meeting Charles was a dull, unremarkable gray. She wanted something to feel alive. It was better to live in color, no matter how dark those colors were. They were better than the grays.

Leclerc, she explains, never left Canada before her fateful trip to India in 1975. She met Sobhraj on the way and he became her tour guide for the duration of her trip. Before returning to Quebec, she promised to visit him. Three months later, they met in Bangkok. In less than three weeks, she was drugging people, Coleman says.

Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim in ‘The Serpent’ on Netflix. Photo courtesy of BBC / Mammoth Screen / Netflix.



Let’s come back to those lies people tell each other; Leclerc willingly participated in drugging tourists to steal their money and passports, but she turned a blind eye to Sobhraj murdering them as well.

In a pivotal scene for Coleman, Sobhraj is in the living room of their shared apartment torturing his latest victims. Leclerc runs to their room and plays music to avoid hearing the terrifying scene unfold right outside his door. Her ability to eliminate parts of life that she couldn’t face was one element of this woman’s character that Coleman was listening to.

This is how I approached portraying her; I think about all the suppression and drowning of the background noise that was created so that she could live this exotic life with this adventurous man she loved. Deep inside her, her self-esteem was eroded and she was so fragile.

Coleman studied Leclerc’s journals in an effort to really get into his head. I found out how it all started between them. She actually chased him. She was absolutely desperate. There was an entry in her diary where she said something to the effect that she could only breathe and live because of Charles. All her waking thoughts were his and the more he treated her badly, the more she was addicted to him.

This, Coleman adds, was a very dangerous tightrope that Marie walked. Charles became her god and that explains so much about her.

Coleman tells me that when it comes to preparing for a role, it’s not as important for her to love a character as it is for her to find a way to understand the character. My judgment on her is irrelevant. I was more interested in understanding and exploring it. Marie loved Charles and that was her religion. It was really essential for me.

Jenna Coleman in ‘The Serpent’ on Netflix. Photo by Roland Neveu. Photo courtesy of BBC / Mammoth Screen / Netflix.



Leclerc would deny any knowledge of the murders, but many have said over the years that she must know. When asked what she thinks, Coleman agrees. On a subconscious level, she knew but she would not allow it in her conscious mind to the point where she could no longer live in this illusion. That’s when it all fell apart and fell apart.

In the end, Leclerc lost everything for a love that was, in many ways, the fruit of his imagination. Once she realized the manipulation and psychological games that Sobhraj was playing with her, her world fell apart around her.

The couple, alongside two new accomplices, were finally caught in July 1976 in New Delhi as they attempted to poison and rob French students. Sobhraj miscalculated things when he tried to poison the whole group at the same time and the drugs kicked in sooner than expected. He was overpowered by his victims this time and the police were called.

Sobhraj has committed at least a dozen murders. He and Leclerc were convicted and imprisoned in India. A few years after his release he returned to Nepal in 2003 where he was re-arrested and is currently serving a life sentence.

During his incarceration, Leclerc continued to deny any knowledge of the murders. Within three years, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was then allowed to return home to Canada where she died in 1984 at age 38.

Coleman has heard the full gamut of reactions to this complex woman. It’s so interesting to hear how people respond to him. I find her and her psychology so fascinating. She was this very enigmatic and mysterious woman. She was a hidden woman. Her inner life was filled with such turmoil.