What Students Are Saying About Returning to Normalcy, Open Discussions, and Acting Representation

I will often speak to my uncle, who is a local counselor near me and is familiar with UK and US politics. We have very similar morals and values, but I would say maybe I’m a little more centrist than his liberal views. This culminated the other day in an hour-long conversation about a new bill which has been passed by the UK government. It’s called the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and, in short, it gives law enforcement extra powers to break down peaceful protests (look for it). We both agreed that the bill went too far in preventing peaceful disagreement, but I convinced him, using the original wording of the bill, that instead of relying on the judgment of police – as he believed it was based on evidence of property damage or personal injury. to people For a productive conversation with someone who disagrees with you, stay calm; State facts, not speculation, and don’t take anything personally.

Dylan, United Kingdom

Although this is difficult, it is possible to re-evaluate your tactics. Over the past few months, I have subconsciously used motivational interviewing in debates and actually changed people’s minds. Whether it is debating politics with my father (which happens quite often) or simple daily arguments with my brother; motivational interviews eased previous tensions and in fact produced results. As a society it’s important to be civilian, and I’ll be the first to admit that sometimes I’m missing out on this department, but we have to assess how we interact with people, and that starts with getting rid of insults and yelling. matches.

Thomas, Cambridge-Isanti High School, MN

The power to stay calm and listen

The last thing you want to do to someone with the opposite point of view is chat. Arguing gets you nowhere and only strengthens their opinions. Be calm, talk about it, show a fact or two, and stick to it if you don’t automatically change your mind. Everyone has different stories, different lives, different experiences, and ultimately they have a reason to think the way they do. And recognizing this is always helpful in getting started on the path to understanding.

Josh, Connecticut

In the dinner table debates, my arguments were dismissed solely on the basis of preaching and pursuing my beliefs, usually leading my family to do the same to me. It’s a challenge because I love talking with others who don’t have the same views as I do, using it as a way to better understand why they feel so strongly about them. I have found that the only way to do this is to engage in some form of motivational interviewing, asking why they support this or if there is a circumstance where they would not support this same point of view. I have been successful in influencing my brothers’ views on certain topics using this technique, and found that I also question my beliefs when the same interview motivation was directed at me. I think as a society she too often yells at herself about right and wrong rather than trying to understand other people and why they are feeling what they are feeling.

Gracelyn, Cambride Isanti High School, MN

I think it’s always the easiest option to go straight to the neck in an argument, but it often backfires. This can cause the argument to heat up and when this happens the argument is useless because we are not listening to each other, we are just trying to come back. While trying to change someone’s perspective on something or just giving your opinion, it’s important to stay calm and use logic instead of calling the other person by names. When I try to persuade someone, I always listen to their answers instead of thinking about what I’m going to say next.

Clare, Texas

Understand that you probably won’t change anyone’s mind

It’s a tedious process trying to persuade someone to see a topic in the same field as you. I encounter this problem quite often with my parents. Personally, my parents are stubborn in making a mistake. They both have strong convictions, and although they try to listen to my thoughts on certain topics, they are unlikely to change their mind. I often come back to the preaching and chasing method, simply because its human nature is to get on the defensive when one disagrees with the other.

Emma, ​​Cass High School, Georgia

I am very strong in my beliefs and find it difficult to converse with people if they think opposite to me. I won’t try to change their perspective, as all opinions (or at least most) deserve respect, but I won’t let them lead the conversation in a direction I’m not comfortable with. express my support. Especially recently, since we’re only just starting to see people again after the lockdown, I’ve noticed that a lot more people are open about their beliefs, which I think is a good thing. However, I want people to learn that if I am unable to change my mind, they are probably unable to change mine. Especially when they have nothing to back up their opinion and they just start hurling insults on totally unrelated matters.

Lauren, Hoggard to Wilmington, NC