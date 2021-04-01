Dexter Fletcher is working on the Making-of ‘The Godfather’ series for Paramount + (Exclusive)





The director of “Rocketman” will direct the first block of episodes of “The Offer” and will also act as executive producer on the limited series.

Dexter Fletcher will take the cannoli, thanks. The director of the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody signed on to direct the first block of episodes of The offer, the scripted limited series centered on the making of classic cinema, The Godfather. The 10-episode event series originates from Paramount TV Studios and is installed at Paramount + with a direct commitment to the series. Michael Tolkin, who wrote Hollywood satire The player and more recently wrote and co-created the award-winning limited series Escape from Dannemora , writes and executes the production Offer. The show is based on the never-revealed experiences of Al Ruddy, the film’s producer who previously produced two comedies and co-created the sitcom. Hogans Heroes. Godfather became known for turbulent development and production before becoming one of the biggest box office hits of all time, winning five Oscars and making a place for itself among the great films in cinema. Offer had his own dramatic development when, in January, he parted ways with Armie Hammer who was to portray Ruddy. Hiring Fletchers puts the project on the fast track with production now planning a summer start in Los Angeles. Among Fletchers, the episode block will be the first episode. The director will be involved in the casting process and the staging of the show. He will also serve as executive producer, joining Ruddy, showrunner Nikki Toscano (Hunters), and Emmy award-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields and McCoys) and Dalia Ibelhauptaite, production partner of Fletchers. British actor turned director, Fletcher had shown a slight flair with a trio of films, including Eddie the eagle, but gained attention when he took over from Bryan Singer to complete production of the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The musical drama ended up grossing over $ 900 million worldwide and made Rami Malek a star while also winning Oscars. Fletcher then realized Rocketman, Elton John’s biopic starring Taron Egerton, another highly acclaimed hit. The filmmaker is currently attached to directing The Saint, a feature from the 1960s spy series that is under development by Paramount. He is replaced by CAA and Sloane Offer.







