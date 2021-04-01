Las Vegas reopening update: hotels, casinos, entertainment

That rumble you hear along the Strip could be the sound of tourists walking back.

Or maybe it’s the spring awakening of the entire Las Vegas economy, a vast and complex contraption that includes not only hotels, casinos and restaurants, but also waders, fire dancers, corpses exhibitors, street musicians, Carrot Top, independent showgirls and restaurant waiters who also act as tax preparers.

They all appear to be busier now, thanks to an increase in visitors fueled by the easing of state restrictions on the pandemic, falling COVID-19 infection rates, spring break, the basketball tournament. NCAA ball and a handful of top-tier openings. After a state-mandated 78-day shutdown last spring and summer, and then another tightening of restrictions after the virus surged in the fall, nearly all areas of major hotels and casinos are open to some degree. measured.

Deciding to visit was quite difficult, rather easy, said Chris Thomas, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., With his wife, Tonya. Because you don’t know how people are going to be. I didn’t think a lot of people would be here. But they are.

The other part of their decision, Tonya Thomas added, was that last year we couldn’t come because of COVID. So we had to use our plane tickets. Had to come before they expired.

On the Las Vegas Strip, foot traffic is on the rise as pandemic restrictions relax and spring events draw travelers in. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Whatever their motivations and level of confidence, visitors these days will find Las Vegas behaving more and more like its old self but masked..

In February, hotels in the area reported 42% occupancy, compared to 32% the previous month. On March 15, restaurants, bars, retailers and gambling halls got the green light from state officials to increase their capacity from 35% to 50%. The move came just in time for March Madness basketball, which ends Monday, and spring break, which began March 29 for thousands of college students in California and neighboring states.

In front of the Virgin on her opening night on March 25, the late dancer Michelle Bell stopped with her flaming baton to note that after a year of about one gig a month, I actually had a handful of events in March.

Similar to California, COVID-19 infection rates for Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, have fallen sharply and steadily since January. At the end of March, Clark County was reporting 8.7 new cases per day per 100,000 population (with 4,097 deaths Last year). The comparable figure for LA County was 5.7 cases (with over 23,000 death in the last year).

The recent scene has included crowds on downtown Fremont Street and plenty of foot traffic on the Strip as visitors move from casino to casino. Occasional observations in both areas suggest that three-quarters or more of pedestrians were following Laws of Nevada requiring a face covering in public places. However, social distancing seemed more risky.

If you find yourself in these sidewalk crowds, expect to see showgirls walking around in feathered headgear. They are part of the pandemic recovery.

There are more showgirls in general, as a lot of people were out of work, said Shelley Dubrava, who was standing near the Bellagio with a partner. To work as a freelance showgirl, she says, you make or rent a costume, then walk the Strip, posing with tourists for advice. They work in pairs; no casino affiliation is necessary.

At first, Dubrava said, many of his clients were members of the recovery team who usually wouldn’t be here but came to make hay with their government checks. For a showgirl seeking advice from this crowd, a good trip could cost $ 200, Dubrava said. Now, with more successful visitors starting to fill hotels, a good day can fetch $ 500 or more.

Masks are everywhere inside casinos, as are plexiglass barriers protecting players from employees and from each other. If you’re uncomfortable in a half-full restaurant dining room, you’ll be doubly nervous walking through a half-capacity gaming floor. The later the time and the more relaxed the atmosphere, the more nervous you will likely be.

Hospitality workers have adapted, rehabilitated and often rehabilitated. AT Skull House restaurant in the new Virgin hotel-casino waiter Cara Morrone said she made ends meet working as a tax preparer. Then, as the restaurant prepared to open, the IRS delayed this year’s filing deadline. to May 17. Morrone now divides her time between waiting tables and people’s taxes and is grateful for the opportunity.

Casa Calavera is one of several restaurants at the new Virgin Las Vegas hotel, which opened on March 25. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

One of the city’s biggest optimists might be Chris Ihle, a former Iowa banker who gave up that career to make art with Lego bricks. He sells celebrity portraits and other works of his gallery in the About the hotel, including a plastic brick reproduction of the late Eddie Van Halens Red Guitar (approx. $ 2,500) and busts of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Biggie Smalls (aka the Notorious BIG), Tupac Shakur and others.

Two months ago, 85% of people walking through that gate were from Las Vegas, Ihle said.

What about the weekend now? It would be 50-50.

The Circa, which opened at the end of October, is one of the city’s three new and increasingly popular major sites. The other two are the Virgin Resort off the Strip and the Area 15 entertainment center.