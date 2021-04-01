Bollywood experience raises over $ 200,000 for local youth





On Saturday March 27, the Youth Center hosted its annual 2021a Bollywood Experience Community Support Campaign event, at the Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach. The social distancing event was the culmination of the 2021 Youth Centers Community Support Campaign, which exceeded the nonprofit fundraising goal of $ 200,000 for the year. It was an evening of carefree Indian-style indulgence, featuring a champagne salutation, traditional Indian cuisine, dancing to Bollywood music, live Bollywood shows, a hosted bar, silent auctions and venues. experience with a spice room, the taste of India, treasure and fashion, jewelry auction, Diwali festival, candy and candy and henna art. Special guests at the event included Ron Bates, Los Alamitos Board Member, Chris Forehan, Los Alamitos School Board Member, Ron and Emeline Noda, the Recreation City Team, Amy Payne, CEO of Summer Harvest, Lions Club and Rotary Club members, and the Youth Center Board of Directors. Lina Lumme, Executive Director of the Youth Center, said: We could not have raised much needed funds for local children without the support of Captain Byerley, campaign chairs, Chad Kidder and William Chiem, The 2021 activists, everyone in attendance, our amazing staff and volunteers, who have been working through the month to secure pledges of support, and our generous sponsors. For a month before the Bollywood experience, individuals, local businesses and the community at large were challenged to raise $ 1,000 each to help the Youth Center meet the needs of our local children and inspire them to hope. Prior to the experiment, over $ 105,000 had been raised through sponsorships and people asking their friends and family for support. Money raised during the community support campaign will help the Youth Center nurture young people in their mind, body and spirit by keeping them safe and active, providing tutoring and homework help. , teaching instrumental music, providing leadership, life skills and professional training, and providing scholarships to families in need. The Youth Center would like to thank and thank its magnanimous sponsors: Epson, Edward Jones, Statewide Mortgage Services, Newfront Insurance, Egan CPAs LP, Vinclair Corporation, Evergreen Alliance, John Barry and Associates, Artisan Features, UBS Financial Services, Joyce Leckband, Patricia Adams, Sean Zarate, The Sun News, Event-News Enterprise and Davidson and Moore Commercial Flooring. In addition, the Youth Center is extremely grateful to its members and legacy activists, who have all donated $ 1,000 or more, said Shivani Hiralal, director of development. These key supports help the Youth Center plan for the future and improve programs for youth. The Youth Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children one family at a time through collaborative social, educational and recreational programs. Since the birth of the Youth Center in 1952, the Youth Center has been honored to establish valuable partnerships within the community and recognizes their critical importance to the current and future success of the organization. For more information, call (562) 493-4043 or visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.

