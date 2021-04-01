5 TV Actors Who Conquered Movies (5 Movie Stars Hired For Their Shows)

For actors in Hollywood, the path to stardom can vary widely. For example, Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, and the late Robin Williams all started out as comedians. Meanwhile, Maggie Smith, Aaron Paul and Steve Martin have started on game shows, unbeknownst to many.

There are also players who have essentially taken a more conventional path. For example, some started on television, becoming one of the most successful movie stars today. On the other hand, there are also movie actors who have decided to try the shows and who are clearly good at it.

ten TV actor: Chris Pratt

Early in his career, Pratt played a variety of television roles, including one on the sitcom Parks and recreation where he played the iconic role of Andy Dyer. Since then, Pratt has focused on films, starring in the critically acclaimed sports film Moneyball as former MLB player Scott Hatteberg.

Pratt also joined the reboot of the jurassic park franchise, and, of course, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. In fact, fans can expect Pratt to reprise his role as a superhero in the upcoming. Thor: love and thunder.

9 Movie Star: Amy Adams

Adams is an actress who has been around for as long as anyone can remember. She first appeared in the 1999 film Gorgeous Drop Dead, alongside Allison Janney, Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richards. Adams had been a busy woman ever since, starring in films such as Catch Me If You Can, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Charlie Wilsons War, Her, American Hustle, and many more.

So far, her performances have earned her six Oscar nominations, although she has yet to win. Meanwhile, Adams starred in the 2018 miniseries Sharp objects, which earned him a nod at the Emmy.

8 TV actor: Jennifer Aniston

Before becoming a Hollywood star, Aniston was a television actress who caught everyone’s attention when she was cast to play Rachel Green on the sitcom. Friends. After the sitcom series ended, Aniston decided to pursue cinema, often starring in romantic comedies.

In recent years, however, the actress has started to take on more varied roles, including one in which she plays a woman struggling with an addiction in the Golden Globe-nominated film. Cake. Aniston also received critical praise for playing a former beauty queen and mom in Dumplin.

7 Movie Star: Octavia Spencer

Spencer made his debut in the critically acclaimed 1996 film A time to kill. Soon after, she also appeared in films like The sixth man, being John Malkovich, coach Carter, and Win a date with Tod Hamilton! Later, Spencer also starred in the 2011 drama Ugly, which won her the Oscar for Best Actress.

In recent years, the actress has also starred in the miniseries Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madame CJ Walker. Since then, Spencer has also starred in the series The truth be told where she plays podcaster Poppy Scoville-Parnell.

6 TV actor: John Krasinski

Back when he was a virtually unknown actor, Krasinski performed in workplace comedy. Office like Jim Halpert. Since then, the actor has appeared in films such as 1 p.m., Dreamgirls, Jarhead, The Holiday, and Detroit. Krasinki also formed his own production company called Sunday Night Productions.

So far the company has produced the horror film A quiet place, which Krasinski directed himself. Additionally, Krasinki recently made a comeback to episodic shows with Tom Clancys Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

5 Movie Star: Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon started in the industry when she was just a young girl and from the start everyone pretty much knew that she would someday become a big star. In fact, during her time as a relatively inexperienced actress, Witherspoon garnered critical praise for her performance in her first film.Man on the moon.

Over the years, she has also come to prominence for her work on the The revenge of a blonde movies andWalk the line, which won Witherspoon an Oscar. Today she also co-produced and starred in Amazon Prime Videos The morning show alongside Aniston.

4 TV actor: Bradley Cooper

Before becoming the big movie star that he is today, Cooper was a television actor, with Jennifer Garner in the hit series. A.k.a. Not to mention, he has also starred in shows such as Jack & Bobby, confidential kitchen, touching evil, and Nip / Tuck. Since then he has been working on films.

Over the years he has been praised for his performance in The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and American Hustle. Not to mention, Cooper also voiced Rocket in the MCU. Meanwhile, the actor also recently starred and directed A star is born, who received seven nods from Oscar.

3 Movie Star: Nicole Kidman

Kidman made her Hollywood debut in the 80s when she starred in the thriller Death silence opposite Sam Neill. Since then, she has appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including Moulin Rouge !, Cold Mountain, Paddington, and of course, Hours, which won him an Oscar.

In recent years, Kidman has also become more involved in episodic dramas. In the past she has acted and co-produced Big little lies with Witherspoon. Most recently, Kidman has also performed and produced by the direction Cancellation where Hugh Grant plays his love.

2 TV actor: George Clooney

Especially today, only a few probably know that this A-lister was once a TV actor, making his big break from NBC’s hit medical drama for the first time. IS. Since then, Clooney has made his way to the big screen and has never looked back.

Over the years he has starred in films such as Out of Sight, in the Air, Descendants, Ideas of March, Michael Clayton, Gravity, and Good night and good luck. Of course, fans also liked Clooneys’ performance in the Oceans franchise. Most recently, the Oscar winner starred in the Netflix movie Midnight sky, which he also realized.

1 Movie Star: Meryl Streep

Today, Streep is honored to have the most Oscar nods for any actor, having received 21 nominations to date. She also has three Oscar wins, for her performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophies Choice, and The Iron Woman.

With her huge success in the movies, you’d think Streep would never consider doing a series, but that’s exactly what she did when she joined the cast of Big little lies during the second season of the shows. For her, embarking on a series was a matter of timing. Streep said SCMPwhen it came to working on television in the past, it never seemed like the right time.

NEXT: 5 Meryl Streep Movies That Are Underrated (& 5 That Are Overrated)



