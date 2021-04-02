Entertainment
Eric Andre had his own prank movie and didn’t hold back – The Cavalier Daily
As the man behind one of Adult Swims’ most aggressively absurd and essential shows, The Eric Andre Show, Eric Andre showcased a not ready world with more craziness in Bad Trip, released March 26 on Netflix. As a writer and lead actor, Andre seeks to turn sheer chaos into a light, fun comedy about a road trip between two best friends as they travel to New York City. Chris Carey played by Andre is a deadbeat who has to ask his old high school crush, which leads him to leave Florida and endure a lot of psychological and physical trauma to reach it. Carey is joined by Bud Malone played by Lil Rey Howery in a car stolen from Buds’ abusive sister, Trina, played by Tiffany Haddish. However, almost all of the other characters in the film are real people filmed by hidden cameras as they become the subject of hilarious mishaps.
Bad Trip falls in the same vein of entertainment as the Jackass franchise, with the humor functioning as a complete rejection of any nuance or subtlety in exchange for sheer stupidity and disgusting gags. This movie is farce after farce and is not meant to be more. The directing, cinematography, and music are passable, as the film simply focuses on taking audiences from one crazy moment to another, which is one of its greatest strengths.
Throughout the film, the reactions of subjects subjected to Andres’ absurd situations fit in very well with the unfolding of the plot thanks to solid editing and a well-thought-out script. At one point, a real person mentions a bar that becomes a location in the movie for some fantastic, drunken prank. The plot elements are set up and paid for, and while the structure of the film is simple, it effectively connects the hidden moments of the camera. Real people become important parts of a preconceived story, which is conceptually and technically impressive.
While most of the hidden camera reactions are pure astonishment, some are fascinating. At one point, the very predictable moment in Act 2 where the main friendship is tested, two guys get involved in resolving a movie conflict that they don’t know they’re a part of. The improvised improvisations the cast uses to manage these dynamics are a testament to how good André, Howery and Haddish are as actors when they stand together and work through hilarious circumstances.
The overall story of the film is simple and tasteless, but the hidden camera prank movies aren’t there to tell great stories. Don’t expect to be impressed with the pursuit of love or the power of friendship, because the movie doesn’t expect it. However, where Bad Trip falters is the lack of an intriguing story that isn’t backed up by humor compelling enough to make the overall experience memorable. Jackass movies cut the fat and don’t care about a story tying insanity, but Bad Trip has a weak story for jokes of varying quality.
While comedy is ultimately subjective, and Andres’ aggressive humor is a niche, this film certainly has its ups and downs in its humor. Some of the jokes feel very tame and only elicit predictable responses of confusion from those who are being joked. While all the jokes don’t have to be as exaggerated and excellent as the Chinese finger trap gag on such a crass and stupid gag, it becomes a real highlight of what the movie tells, the story is already so low that weaker jokes bring down the quality. Despite the quality of the movie with built-in pranks, it can often seem like a lot of jokes just fill the bigger scenes.
While the film doesn’t leave a lasting impression, it does have its glorious moments of Andre’s absurdity. For fans of The Eric Andre Show or people longing for more Jackass content, Bad Trip certainly fills that niche. Some of the jokes in the movie are truly memorable for those who like silly or absurd humor, creating a great movie to edit with a group of friends. A viewer won’t remember the names of the characters, but they will definitely tell a friend, just wait and see this when Andre walks into a gorilla enclosure. While Bad Trip isn’t a masterful or clever comedy, it’s worth watching on Netflix for a couple for better or worse unforgettable moments.
