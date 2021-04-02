A pandemic has cost Los Angeles County 557,200 jobs and a 232% rise in unemployment





The first year of the pandemic era claimed jobs for about 1 in 8 workers in Los Angeles County and more than tripled unemployment. My trusty spreadsheet, filled with employment figures in the state, revealed that local bosses had 4.06 million workers in February, or 557,200 in the 12 months since the last time the economy was not hampered by the virus. This translates into the pandemic of the loss of 12% of local jobs. It’s a very fractional job decline. Employment in the “fun” retail, restaurant, tourism and entertainment industries is 33% lower than the pre-pandemic workforce compared to a 9% drop for the rest of the economy. And a 9% loss is not pretty. The cuts reduced the “fun” share of local jobs to 9%, from 11.7% in 2015-2019. Los Angeles’ latest unemployment rate was 10.9% against a pandemic peak of 18.8% and 4.7% in February 2020, according to my spreadsheet. That’s a 232% jump in one year. Note: The Great Recession recorded an unemployment rate of 13.2%, and if the latest rate were adjusted to include the 403,100 people who left the workforce, 21% would be the unemployment rate. Here’s how employment performed in key industries in Los Angeles County last month compared to February 2020, ranked with the largest percentage job losses … Hotels: 25,100 jobs down by 26,600 in one year, a decrease of 51%. Arts, entertainment and recreation: 60,700 jobs, down from 37,300 in one year, a drop of 38%. Restaurants: 281,400 jobs, down from 116,500 in one year, a drop of 29%. Manufacturing: 302,400 jobs down -35,500 in one year, a drop of 11%. Business services: 583,600 jobs down -63,400 in one year, a decrease of 10%. Government: 544,800 jobs down -53,200 in one year, a drop of 9%. Retail: 380,800 jobs in February 2021, down 32,500 over 12 months, a drop of 8%. Real estate, construction, finance: 208,700 jobs, down 14,700 in one year, a drop of 7%. Health, personal services: 698,400 jobs, down 25,500 in one year, a drop of 4%. Transport / warehouses: 201,900 jobs, up 1,500 in one year, an increase of 1%. Yes, an increase thanks to online shopping! What about the four-county area of ​​Southern California? 24,000 jobs added to 1.50 million, but it’s 11% less than in February 2020. (Fun jobs 39% less than pre-virus level versus 6% elsewhere.) Unemployment? 6.8% last month compared to 7.3% the previous month and 2.8% in February 2020. Jonathan Lansner is an economics columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be contacted at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos