What the main players are doing now

It’s been just over a year since CBS’s famous procedural crime drama Criminal mindscompleted. Like most proceedings, the series has had a long streak of 15 seasons, ending February 19, 2020. Fortunately, a revival of the series is reportedly in the works and slated to air on Paramount +. However, it’s not yet clear if the main cast will return.

Most of the main cast have portrayed fan favorite characters, so viewers may be eager to see what they did after the series, especially if they were in roles far removed from the world of Oneness. behavioral analysis (BAU). Some players have evolved rapidly, while others are still not linked to specific projects.

ten Matthew Gray Gubler

Separating Gubler with BAUSupervisory Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid is impossible. The actor has spent 15 years of his life portraying the intelligent and charismatic character and with a total of 324 episodes to his credit, Gubler has the most appearances of any member of the cast.

His most recent project outside of the series was American psychological drama 2020,Horse girl.In it, he plays Darren, the boyfriend of a girl who begins to experience strange phenomena after her mother’s suicide. Gubler also has a supporting role in the Hulu series. Doll face like a mysterious man with one of the main characters falling in love.

9 Aisha Tyler

Tyler first appeared as a guest star, replacing AJ Cook and Jennifer Love Hewitt while they were on maternity leave. She was only supposed to appear in seven episodes of the series, but the showrunners loved her so much that they promoted her to the main cast. The actress has since played forensic psychologist Dr. Tara Lewis.

Tyler is also set to play the character Millie Tuskmon in the upcoming Disney + animated series,Monsters at work. The series is a spinoff of the popularMonsters Inc movies.

8 Joe mantegna

Mantegna has been on the show since season three, playing the Unit’s chief agent David Rossi. A common joke on the show is that Rossi has had too many wives. Whenever he tries to quote his wife, his colleagues ask him “which one?”

The veteran actor continues to provide his services for The simpsons,where he voices the foam of the crowd, Fat Tony. Even though there are no upcoming roles for Mantegna, his CV is very impressive and he has three Emmy nominations in his career. He has also appeared in over 300 movies and TV shows since his acting debut in 1976.

7 Paget brewster

Brewster’s character, Emily Prentiss, is part of the team after Elle Greenaway leaves. Emily appears as a main character from season 2 to season 7 and then has a reduced role before becoming a main character again in season 11. Brewster’s role has continued to be revised after the departure of other characters.

Brewster is currently focusing on the animation industry. She voiced Donald Duck’s twin sister Della in Duck tales since 2019. The role even earned her a Daytime Emmynomination for “Outstanding Performer in a Lively Program”. She is also expected to play the main character Judy Ken Sebben aka Birdgirl in the animated show,Birdgirl.

6 AJ Cook

Having been there from the start, AJ Cook saw several actors come and go as she continued to play as Special Agent Jennifer “JJ” Jareau. For most of the series, her character serves as the liaison between the BAU and the media, and unlike other characters, Jennifer only shoots someone once during the series.

Since 2010, she has only participated in four other projects outside of the series. His most recent project was the 2019 independent film,Rear fork. In it, she teams up with Josh Stewart, who actually portrays her character’s husband in Criminal minds. The film follows a father who loses his way after a tragedy.

5 Kirsten vangsness

Vangsness is the only actor to appear in the main series and its two spinoffs. For years she played technical analyst Penelope Garcia. In addition to acting, Vangsness has also served as a writer on the series.

The actress has no upcoming projects at the moment. His most recent project outside of the series was the 2017 comic horror film,Dave made a maze. Hopefully fans can see her on screens again soon.

4 Adam rodriguez

Rodriguez was brought in to replace Shemar Moore after the actor’s departure in 2016. He then regularly appeared on the series as Luke Alvez, an FBI Fugitive Task Force agent who transferred to the BAU.

He is one of the main players in the Terrible penny derivative series,Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which premiered in 2020. It portrays a union leader named Raul. He also appeared as a supporting character on the Netflix sitcom and later Pop,One day at a time.

3 Daniel Henney

American veteran, family man and current special ops officer Matt Simmons is the character Daniel Henney has portrayed so beautifully in recent seasons. The character first appeared in the spin-offCriminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Henney is slated to star in the upcoming Prime Video fantasy series,The wheel of time. The series follows an all-female team of magicians on the hunt for a mysterious person who will save the world. He will also be in the upcoming Korean action film,Confidential mission 2: Internationalal.

2 Shemar moore

Moore is still considered one of the faces of Criminal minds, even if he left before the end of the series. Prior to his departure, he was the only character to appear in all episodes since the series premiered in 2005. Moore portrayed BAU Agent Derek Morgan, who ultimately resigned to be with his family.

More went on to land another starring role in yet another procedural drama and currently plays Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on CBS.TO CRUSH

1 Thomas gibson

Gibson’s appearances spanned all of the show’s first 12 seasons. His departure is linked to an altercation with an assistant director. As a result, his contract was terminated by CBS. After his departure, the script given to his character Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner involved him in witness protection in order to ensure the safety of his son.

Unfortunately for Gibson, the incident appears to have put his career on hold as he has not appeared on any other shows or movies since leaving.

