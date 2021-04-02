Elon Musk to join Hollywood Endeavor board ahead of IPO





Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is considering business mogul Elon Musk for a seat on its board of directors as he works on a return to the stock market after a previous failed attempt. Musk, who founded Tesla and SpaceX, is listed as a director nominee but “will become a member of our board at or before pricing for this offer” according to the SEC filing. Teleprinter security Last Change Change% TSLA TESLA, INC. 661.75 -6.18 -0.93% The billionaire entrepreneur was selected because of his “professional experience and experience in managing a public company,” the file said. He also runs The Boring Company, which digs passageways in cities like Las Vegas and possibly Miami. MUSK AND MIAMI MAYOR PLOT UNDERGROUND TUNNELS Musk is still eligible to join the board of Endeavor, whose brands include WME, IMG, and UFC, despite his deal with the SEC in 2018 that forced him to relinquish his role as Tesla chairman for at least three years, although he was allowed to remain as chairman of Tesla. CEO. OPEN CALL FROM ELON MUSK: MOVE TO TX AND WORK WITH ME! The government lawsuit alleged Musk fooled investors with misleading statements about a plan to take over the company. The actions against him stemmed from a 2018 Twitter post indicating that he had the funding to privatize Tesla at a price of $ 420 per share. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS In its SEC filing, Endeavor disclosed the 2018 settlement but noted that “there is no restriction on Mr. Musk’s ability to serve as an officer or director on the board of directors of a society”. As for Endeavor’s business, the company has been hit hard during the pandemic, recording just under $ 3.5 billion in revenue in 2020, up from $ 4.57 billion in 2019. However, before the outbreak of the virus, its “business was strong. revenue growth,” according to the filing. The shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The Associated Press contributed to this report.

