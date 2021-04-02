Entertainment
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: where Stabler, Benson left off
It’s been exactly a decade since Elliot Stabler signed his last shift at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, bringing an abrupt end to one of the oldest relationships in television history.
The former detective played by Christopher Meloni will return to NBC in a two-hour crossover event on Thursday, reuniting with former partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on SVU before embarking on her own series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Details of the news series have been closely watched, no episodes were made available to critics before the premiere, but the official connection line for Organized Crime explains that Stabler returns to the NYPD after a devastating personal loss, joining the police department for a while. the criminal justice system.
For devoted fans of the record-breaking and seemingly unstoppable criminal proceeding, the Stabler and Bensons reunion is an event akin to a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconciliation that many have wildly speculated on, but few believed it could happen in apart from their own feverish imagination.
If it’s been a while since you’ve watched all of SVU’s 400-something episodes en masse and need a refresher, here’s a look back at the Benson and Stabler saga.
So, have they ever met?
No, but for 12 seasons, SVU was a two-way classic, fueled by the chemistry between Stabler, a tough guy, ex-Marine and father of five, and Benson, a compassionate detective and single woman apparently married to his job. .
The writers of the show knew exactly what they were doing, teasing viewers by concocting plots that forced Stabler and Benson to pose as a married couple or a sex worker and John. There was also the Stablers’ marriage, which wasn’t exactly solid: he and his wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies), got married at 17, separated for a while, and almost divorced, but got married. reconciled when she unexpectedly got pregnant.
Why did Meloni leave SVU?
After more than 270 episodes and 12 seasons, Stabler was struck off the show not for creative reasons, but because Meloni and NBC are at an impasse over contract negotiations. Meloni recently described his departure as inelegant but remained close to Hargitay, sometimes setting the internet on fire by showing up on his Instagram account. Since leaving SVU 10 years ago, he has become Peak TV’s favorite zaddy, appearing in shows such as The Handmaids Tale, Pose, Happy! and Harley Quinn.
How did they write Stabler off the show?
Given how bad the Stablers’ seismic start has been for the show and its dedicated audience, his farewells are informal. almost as if the producers were hoping for a last minute contract resolution that never materialized.
In the final episode of Stablers, the season 12 finale, Smoked, he and Benson investigate the murder of a rape victim who was shot in front of her teenage daughter a week before the start of her accused rapist’s trial. The girl later opens fire at the police station, using a weapon bought on the street and killing a number of passers-by. Stabler shoots him. In the last shot of the episode, he watches Benson as the girl bleeds on the staff room floor.
Really, was that it? More Stabler?
Rather!
In the Season 13 premiere, Scorched Earth, we learn that Stabler is on administrative leave pending a review of the set. Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) tells Benson that Stabler will have to overcome many hurdles if he is to keep his job, including a psychiatric assessment and anger management training. Cragen later tells Benson, who tried to get in touch with Stabler, that his longtime partner has quit. She goes to the interrogation room and cries. There have been a few loaded references to Bensons’ former partner since then, but otherwise very little closure.
How has Benson been doing since?
Very well thank you!
By the time Stabler was written from SVU, many wondered if the series could survive without the Benson-Stabler partnership, but it does and more. Now in its 22nd season, SVU is the longest-running prime-time live-action series in US television history and has enjoyed renewed relevance in the wake of #MeToo.
Since Stabler stepped out of the precinct, the series has reinvented itself with a renewed focus on Benson who, no longer chained to her working spouse, had the space to grow as a character pursuing mature romantic relationships. , adopting a child and being promoted to captain. .
This being a TV show, she also faced some unusually dramatic challenges, like the time she was kidnapped and tortured by a serial rapist.
We were nervous, executive producer Julie Martin told The Times in 2018, referring to Melonis leaving. It really changed the paradigm of the show. But it was exciting, especially for a female writer to be like, OK, now we really have one female lead.
