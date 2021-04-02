Tara Reid: We have a script for American Pie 5 | Entertainment

Tara Reid says a fifth “American Pie” movie “will be happening.”

The actress – who played Vicky Lathum in the 1999 original, its 2001 sequel and 2012 “American Reunion” – has revealed that a new chapter in the comedy franchise is on the way, allowing everyone to find their own. “timetable”.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It could happen. OK, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to bring all the players together and at the same time put our programs together. .. There’s a script there, I’ll put it that way. “

The 45-year-old star has read the script and insists it is “one of the best” in the scandalous teenage series.

She added: “It’s amazing. [It] will happen, I don’t know when. “

Tara starred alongside Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Shannon Elizabeth, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy in the original film, and she revealed the cast have kept in touch and remained friends over the past two decades. .

She said, “We all keep in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and take your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that.”

While she’s optimistic about another “ American Pie, ” the same can’t be said for “ Sharknado, ” in which she played April Wexler in all six horror films.

She explained, “I was a robot, I gave birth inside a shark, I did whatever you could do.

“I don’t see where my character would go again. But I think we took a good thing and ran on it …

“They all went really well. But sometimes you know when to hang up the flag and I think we finished it on a perfect pace.”

Despite her previous party girl image, Tara had previously insisted that she preferred a quiet life these days.

She said: I love to hike and spend time at home with my dogs and my boyfriend. This is my happy place.

Tara had corrective surgery in 2006, two years after she had a botched breast job and liposuction and although she was done with cosmetic procedures, she wouldn’t try to deter others from going under the knife.

She added: I’m done. However, I would not discourage others from doing so.

My motto is: do whatever makes you happy, so if the surgery makes you feel better, go for it.

And the Big Lebowski actress pays no heed to her criticisms.

She insisted: I don’t even take care of it anymore. When you’ve been chosen for two decades, you learn not to care.