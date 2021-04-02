‘The Rise of Skywalker:’ Which actor played Zorii Bliss?





This character aided Poe, Finn, and Rey on their journey to defeat the First Order. Star wars fans first met Zorii Bliss with the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker. Who portrayed Poe Damerons’ friend Zorii Bliss? Here’s what we know about the actor behind it Star wars character. Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Producer Kathleen Kennedy and JJ Abrams of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” | Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney Which actor is Zorii Bliss playing in Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker? Poe Dameron didn’t have much luck on Kijimi. One lucky thing about this planet, however, was her old friend Zorii Bliss, who helps Rey, Finn, and Poe on their adventures during The Rise of Skywalker. This character, presented for the first time during the last film of the consecutive trilogy, is played by actor Keri Russell. Zorii is really sexy and cool in her own way, but it’s not the typical feminine way, Russell said in an interview with Refinery29. Like, listen, I’m also wearing heavy lipstick right now, but that’s not the normal tropes we see from her. Other things appeal to her: her strength and resourcefulness. Being hidden and seeing everyone but no one can see me is my other dream because I am a bit of an introvert. It’s my fantasy, the actor continued. You can’t see a single part of it. It’s so seductive. When JJ introduced me to what it was going to be, I was like… I want to do this. Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker introduced fans to a few characters Zorii Bliss wasn’t the only new character added to The Rise of Skywalker. There was the adorable DO droid, who befriends BB-8. There is also the small, but ingenious droidsmith, Babu Frik, who operates on C-3PO. Among the Death Star wrecks, Rey, Finn, and Poe encounter the former stormtrooper named Jannah. This character then joins the Resistance, becoming a close friend of Finn’s and an asset in their attack on the First Order. This character is played by Naomi Ackie. RELATED: What Kylo Ren did in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that Anakin Skywalker never could Keri Russell appeared alongside Adam Driver for a Broadway production Aside from the galaxy far, far away, Russell has starred in several films, including Mission: Impossible III, dawn of the planet of the apes, and August Rush. Additionally, the actor appeared as Elizabeth Jennings in the series, Americans. This actor even made it big with live performances. A few months before the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the actor appeared alongside Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren, for the Broadway revival of Burn that. Driver earned a Tony nomination for his performance. RELATED: May the fourth be with Reylo Stans and Palpatine fans Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joins Disney + on May 4 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available for streaming. To learn more about Disney + and to subscribe, visit their website.







