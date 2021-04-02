Hollywood cuts her nose for despite her face

Once again, a southern state is practicing voter suppression under the pretext of protecting itself against electoral fraud, which does not exist.

It should be easier, not harder, to vote, in a system that believes in the First Amendment right to speak, we still believe in that right, don’t we? where the vote concerns the loudest speech possible at our disposal. As many have expressed, election days should be public holidays, so those of us who are among the working poor should not have difficulty speaking.

Election fraud, besides not being a thing that only occurs in 31 documented cases of electoral identity theft in the 21st century, all 31 fake, of course, but statistically insignificant, as a study after review after investigation after that a lawsuit turned out, should be a source of concern prosecution like cyber attacks from a less regulated country like Russia, side by side Georgia, but not so much from our United States . Georgia, where it is again, a non-problem.

Republicans in Georgia, our neighboring state, set their frizzy white hair on fire because real voters in Georgia, not false voters, helped make the United States Senate Democratic. Stacy Abrams led the charge with Fair Fight, a voter rights organization, and won, just and fairly.

So the GOP responded to defeat by reviewing its policies, asking what it could do to better represent a diverse and changing population, a population that promotes things that we should all be able to focus on. okay, like making things easier, not harder, for people. speak, aka vote.

Ha. No.

Instead, as with most entrenched powers Democrat, Republican, Whig, Tory, Star-Bellied Sneetch Georgia’s GOP began to wave their hands, saying: look, look, we act, backlit by the false narrative. electoral fraud, to try to stay in power by actively harassing people.

Among the things the bill prohibits is the sharing of food, water and folding chairs with people queuing to vote. Pretty sure these are still the things people need for a living. So to better represent his riding, did these people think “cutting off food and water” was a winner?

Well, maybe we could live without chairs, assuming we’re healthy, uninhibited by pre-existing conditions that make permanence for hours a try, if not a danger. Heck, even if you’re otherwise strong, online Remember your last visit to Six Flags or Disney World? can suck the joy out of life, make you want to break up and get out, regardless of whether you miss the turn of your life, that is seeing people in public service actually represent your best interest.

As the icing on this mud thrown on poor and minority voters it will disproportionately affect, they slipped in the blink of an eye to a longer early vote, probably hoping no one would look or think beyond that. of the distracting surface.

What, humans who don’t read the whole agreement, who won’t do the hard and necessary work, who believe what those who already agree with them say?

Shocking.

The progressive left spoke up, said and did exactly the wrong things in reaction, largely ignoring deeper truths and issues, and believing everything someone they already agreed with has tweeted. They spoke out in favor of removing the necessities of life, such as work and the related money that buys the necessities of life.

James Mangold, an excellent director, with aces like “Logan” and Ford v Ferrari up his sleeve, spoke well, tweeting last week that he would not be running a production in Georgia because of this Jim Crow law.

Have others jumped on the bandwagon tweetwagon? because it costs nothing for Hollywood, well paid, to smear an entire state on the basis of the actions of a few, to signal their virtue with typical indignation. Tweeting.

Wait, a whole Southern state and its various occupants being basically referred to as subhumans, because voter suppression and not electoral fraud gerrymandering, and the annoyance that results from feeling that no matter what you do or say, the same old rich people continue to be elected, all this continues to elect the same old rich people? Astonishing. I can’t imagine this would happen in Alabama.

The Peach State introduced powerfultax credits for television, film, and digital entertainment in 2002, drawing Disney, Marvel, Netflix, and other big companies, like Tyler Perry, pretty much a one-man industry on their own. Based on the number of productions, it beats California and New York. Yes, this California, this New York.

The latest figures indicate that the industry creates an economic impact of $ 9.5 billion in Georgia … per year. And that comes from studies a few years ago, before blockbuster projects like “Avengers: Endgame,” which alone employed around 15,000 people. Not all of them lived in Georgia and the surrounding area as some of these effects include digital effects and the like, but go for it. These are real numbers, real people.

You don’t have to watch the credits, but go back to the end and see how many shows and movies and what that logo fishes. Georgia’s Department of Economic Development has more than 700 feature films, TV films and TV series since 1972; 348 in 2009 alone.

After some thought, scroll through the credits. Even on a short film, an indie, you will see dozens, if not hundreds of names after the casting. In Georgia, the average number of local employees on a mid-budget film ranges from around 150 to 175. On a brighter film, around 200 to 250 locals are hired.

These people make the magic work. Actors and directors, producers and writers alright, maybe not the writers have all the glory. And hey, give them some. Acting is harder than it looks, which is the job: if you see it happening, it’s not good to act.

But it’s the growls that set the lights and the sound, searching for 17 pairs of exactly the same perfectly distressed jeans, so a runaway zombie slayer is watching the same week to week, people are cooking for hundreds on crowded food trucks, guys carrying stuff around, because even in the 21st century stuff has to be carried, that’s what a boycott would slam right in the face. Some might even be the type of progressive people who are working to help their state join the 21st century.

While a star doesn’t need to do this, many have to move to where the work is. Some of the Georgians at home are actors, but not the six-figure lowering type. Instead, they invest hours on character pieces in ‘Cobra Kai’, shoot a commercial or three on the weekends, rehearse a play at night, audition endlessly because even good actors have to scramble. , and oh yeah, trying to enjoy life with spouses, kids and the like.

They are at home. And they’re threatened by moving parts at the top, those who don’t really understand, if they ever have, what it means to stress out on car payments, health insurance, your kids’ schools and clothes.

And how would that affect the entrenched powers, the ones who fight like wild cats to hold on to power, otherwise how would they justify their existences, saying “Hey, we’re not doing our movie over there?”

A little, almost not at all.

That’s not to say threats won’t be heeded, because Hollywood = strong. In North Carolina, the so-called bathroom bill, another bizarre smokescreen for another not-real problem, has been adjusted, though some say not enough. Sanctions were quickly lifted, and while Wilmington was never again the movie capital that Atlanta has become, the NBA and concerts have returned. Because there’s tweeting, then there’s the entertainment infrastructure that makes the results work.

Is the industry really going to uproot its greatest state, try to force all these real people to uproot or to suffer? No. Rather, he hopes to make noise, to act like they’re doing something, because some haven’t spent the time digging in and understanding. There is real work, not a bad game, required to create change for the better at home.

Contact Tusk Editor-in-Chief, Mark Hughes Cobb, at [email protected], or call 205-722-0201.