New Wife Can’t Stop Thinking About Her Husband’s Former Girlfriend | Life

DEAR ABBY: I am a young woman. I got married after three months of dating with my military husband. He was previously in a reciprocal relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After asking her constantly, he says that he just wishes her luck and that he has no romantic feelings. I don’t know what to do, and I keep thinking about it. Thoughts? Hate the story of husbands

DEAR HHH: Stop torturing yourself and your husband by constantly asking him how he feels about his cheating ex-girlfriend. Get down to business boosting your self-esteem and you’ll have less to worry about. Your husband’s story (baggage) is his. You are making a mistake by dragging it into your marriage. If you focus on the positive, you will have a happier marriage, just like your husband.

DEAR ABBY: Soon after a retired and not-so-close friend moved to another city, he started emailing events he had heard about on social media, media and magazines. At first there were only a few a day, but as the days grew so did his emails. I replied to some of them, but he never commented on them. He just sent more and more to the point that his daily emails are more than I can or want to read. I spend too much time deleting them. What should I do? Should I ask her not to send them anymore, or should I stay silent so as not to hurt her feelings? Inbox full in Missouri

DEAR FULL INBOX: Your friend can send these articles because, as a retiree, they don’t have much to do other than surf the Internet for fun. It wouldn’t be rude to tell that not-so-close friend that you don’t have time to review all the emails he sent and ask him to send less. It’s the truth. However, if it doesn’t comply and the barrage continues, feel free to block them or create a filter for those emails that sends them to a folder where they can be easily analyzed and deleted.

DEAR ABBY: My 32-year-old husband often tells me that women compliment him on his looks or the way he dresses. I compliment him a lot, but I think that’s his way of telling me that he still has it, and I should be proud to have a sexy and handsome husband.

Am I crazy for not liking to hear what other women think? In fact, it caused some insecurity on my part. I asked him to stop sharing these comments and told him that I was tired of hearing them mostly because I repeatedly told him what I thought about him, his looks and the way he was. dress. Am I wrong? I love it inside and out

DEAR LOVES HIM: I don’t think you are wrong. But has it occurred to you that your husband might be doing this not out of ego, but because HE is not safe? People who are secure in themselves don’t feel the need to continually bang their own horns like your handsome, handsome husband does. Try this: the next time he does, smile, nod, and tell him you agree with his admirer. And repeat if necessary.