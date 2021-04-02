New Wife Can’t Stop Thinking About Her Husband’s Former Girlfriend | Life

DEAR ABBY: I am a young woman. I got married after three months of dating with my military husband. He was previously in a reciprocal relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After asking her constantly, he says that he just wishes her luck and that he has no romantic feelings. I don’t know what to do, and I keep thinking about it. Thoughts? Hate the story of husbands
DEAR HHH: Stop torturing yourself and your husband by constantly asking him how he feels about his cheating ex-girlfriend. Get down to business boosting your self-esteem and you’ll have less to worry about. Your husband’s story (baggage) is his. You are making a mistake by dragging it into your marriage. If you focus on the positive, you will have a happier marriage, just like your husband.
DEAR ABBY: Soon after a retired and not-so-close friend moved to another city, he started emailing events he had heard about on social media, media and magazines. At first there were only a few a day, but as the days grew so did his emails. I replied to some of them, but he never commented on them. He just sent more and more to the point that his daily emails are more than I can or want to read. I spend too much time deleting them. What should I do? Should I ask her not to send them anymore, or should I stay silent so as not to hurt her feelings? Inbox full in Missouri
DEAR FULL INBOX: Your friend can send these articles because, as a retiree, they don’t have much to do other than surf the Internet for fun. It wouldn’t be rude to tell that not-so-close friend that you don’t have time to review all the emails he sent and ask him to send less. It’s the truth. However, if it doesn’t comply and the barrage continues, feel free to block them or create a filter for those emails that sends them to a folder where they can be easily analyzed and deleted.
DEAR ABBY: My 32-year-old husband often tells me that women compliment him on his looks or the way he dresses. I compliment him a lot, but I think that’s his way of telling me that he still has it, and I should be proud to have a sexy and handsome husband.
Am I crazy for not liking to hear what other women think? In fact, it caused some insecurity on my part. I asked him to stop sharing these comments and told him that I was tired of hearing them mostly because I repeatedly told him what I thought about him, his looks and the way he was. dress. Am I wrong? I love it inside and out
DEAR LOVES HIM: I don’t think you are wrong. But has it occurred to you that your husband might be doing this not out of ego, but because HE is not safe? People who are secure in themselves don’t feel the need to continually bang their own horns like your handsome, handsome husband does. Try this: the next time he does, smile, nod, and tell him you agree with his admirer. And repeat if necessary.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit