Ava DuVernay, Tom King addresses film cancellation





New Gods director Ava DuVernay and her co-writer Tom King offer heartfelt thoughts on the DC film’s recent cancellation.

New Gods director / writer Ava DuVernay and co-writer Tom King offered some heartfelt thoughts after DC and Warner Bros. 'decision to cancel the planned comic book film based on Jack Kirby's beloved Fourth World myth. "Tom, I loved writing New gods with you, "DuVernay wrote on Twitter. "I am upset that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way. Diving into Kirby's fourth world has been the adventure of a lifetime. It cannot be taken away. your friendship. And remember … [Darkseid is]. "

"Ava! I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done, it was such a joy to see you bring your passion and talent to these characters," King added. "I really felt Kirby's legacy was being honored here and I wish we could have continued. This Barda / Scott scene where the fuck." Selma director DuVernay was hired to lead a New gods film for DC and Warner Bros. in 2018, with Kario Salem attached to writing the script. In 2019, DuVernay announced that she would instead write the film alongside comic book writer Tom King, who wrote all 12 parts. Mr. Miracle maxi-series for DC. Illustrated by Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Prize-winning title features several characters from the New Gods / Fourth World myth, including Mister Miracle, Big Barda, and Darkseid. In addition to New gods, Warner Bros. canceled the project Aquaman derivative film The trench. "As part of our DC list, some legacy development titles, including New gods and The trench ", Warner Bros. and DC said in their recent statement, "We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them. on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future. " On that last note, Hollywood journalist says there is a possibility for New gods and The trench to be relaunched in the future, but for now, Warner Bros. didn't want to leave the projects in limbo, as he already has a busy DC slate for the future. THR also reports that the HBO Max version of Justice League by Zack Snyder may have played a role in New gods' cancellation, as DC Films was reluctant to feature the villainous Darkseid again so soon.

