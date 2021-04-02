Actor George Takei congratulates Utah Governor Cox on remarks on transgender students

Once “Star Trek” gained fame, actor George Takei used his powerful social media this week to highlight Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s remarks on transgender children.

Cox’s comments come from his monthly Utah press conference, produced and aired on PBS in February, but also streamed live on KUTV.com and KUTV’s Facebook account. Cox was asked by the media about a controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports, although no known transgender athlete has attempted high school sports in Utah.

“Look, I just …,” Cox said as he got emotional at the press conference, edited for Takei’s Twitter video and set to music on his account with 3.2 million followers. “These kids, they’re just trying to stay alive. There’s a reason none of them play sports. I just think there is a better way and I hope there will be enough. thanks in our state for finding a better solution. “

The Utah legislature did not pass the bill, although he passed the Utah house 50-23. He ultimately did not leave the Senate committee, despite revisions, and was a source of controversy and media coverage during the state legislative session. It has also gained national attention and similar bills have been passed in Republican-controlled states in the United States since the inclusion Arkansas on March 25 and Mississippi March 11. It is believed that such bills will face serious legal challenges. A federal court blocked an Idaho ban last year.

The actor, first known for his role as USS Enterprise coxswain Sulu in the series and in six films, is now known as an activist. He is Japanese-American and supported a documentary about the internment camps his family was sent to during World War II. Of his Twitter and LGBTQ + rights, including definitely transgender rights. His account praised Cox, as well as photos of the newly elected governor.

“There are about 22 bills in 17 states that attempt to ban trans children from participating in sports,” Takei’s video reads. “But it seems that there are few governors, and especially few Republican governors, who are actively working to find a peaceful solution as much as Cox.”

“When you spend time with these kids,” Cox said, “it changes your heart in a big way.”

Takei, once known to be a TV actor, is known to the younger generation as a curator of human rights and political content. His Twitter account, with his 3.2 million subscribers, and his brand “oh myyy”, after his slogan, have broadened his reach to an age range of people who probably don’t know him from his science roots. fiction.