“ Grey’s Anatomy ”: inside these long-awaited and surprising returns

[This story contains spoilers from the April 1 “Breathe” episode of Grey’s Anatomy.]

The magical beach on Grey’s Anatomy has just delivered a double surprise.

Viewers knew Chyler Leigh would return to reprise her role as Meredith’s younger half-sister Lexie Gray, but she wasn’t the only former star to return to the show’s magical beach. Eric Dane, in a surprise appearance, returned to reprise his role as Lexie’s on-screen love interest, Mark Sloan.

Dane and Leigh appeared on the beach together as part of a central storyline as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) continues to battle COVID-19. Dane and Leigh become the last former stars to return Grey’s Anatomy this season, joining Patrick Dempsey (Derek) and TR Knight (George) as an ABC drama produced by Shonda Rhimes continues to focus on the impact of the pandemic on the medical community.

Dane and Leigh’s Mark and Lexie have appeared for the first time since the season eight finale. This episode featured Lexie telling Mark that they were meant to be because she died from injuries sustained in a plane crash. Mark, meanwhile, was killed in the season nine premiere as Dane left the show to sue TNT. The last boat.

Below, Dane speaks with Hollywood journalist about the closing of Mark and Lexie’s love story, being part of Meredith’s big storyline, she’s now out of the air and breathing on her own and why her reunion with Leigh had to be filmed via a green screen.

What was the pitch to come back? Did you see that Patrick Dempsey had come back and wondered if you were going to get a call?

No, I didn’t. I was in Shanghai, China, when Krista Vernoff reached out and said, “I have an idea.” She texted me. I said, “Well, I’m in Shanghai, of all places. And I’d love to hear your idea. Give me a few weeks to finish quarantine and I’ll find you.” And she says, “How would you feel about coming back? I don’t know if you’ve seen what’s going on, but Meredith is in a coma in a feverish dream of Covid. And she sees all of her friends on. a beach. “And I said,” Well, that makes sense. Yeah, sure, let’s do it. “

Was the ground for you and Chyler to flip the same episode

Absolutely.

What was it like to find Chyler after all these years?

I have the impression of never leaving. It was very comfortable and very easy, and it was so nice to see a lot of the same faces with the crew. It’s a role that still fits me, like one of those awesome old t-shirts. And it was like putting on the shirt and hanging out on a beach for a few days, and meeting old friends.

Did you actually film with Chyler? She’s a regular on a show filming in Vancouver, which would have meant she had to quarantine herself in the middle of Super girl production to film this.

Chyler was in Vancouver. So we had to do some magic. Chyler could get here, but she couldn’t come back to Canada. There was a green screen. There was a lot of me and Ellen. And Ellen a line of eyes.

Were you disappointed that the logistics didn’t work out for you and Chyler physically sharing a scene after so long?

Yes. I’m honestly disappointed you even asked me this because I wanted to sell the myths that we’re actually on screen together in person. But don’t take it personally. It’s okay, you’re doing your job. But Ellen and I see each other every now and then, Justin [Chambers] and I see myself from time to time. I’ve spent a lot of my life with these guys. When you see them again, it’s not a big “Oh my God, what have you done?” It’s like no one is skipping a beat. It’s just that everything is fine. It was appropriate then; it always fits.

What did you discuss with Ellen between takes?

We talked about children, my 11 year old son just found Grey’s Anatomy and she asks me a lot of questions that are difficult to answer. We’ve talked a lot about our kids discovering this show and how we deal with it. How do we control what they can watch? Are they adults? Is it appropriate? Some of them raise questions that I am not yet ready to answer. But I don’t mind because my two children now want to be surgeons. And all of their dolls that they were playing with are now cut and they sew bananas. It’s funny.

On-screen, the episode implies that Mark and Lexie ended up together in whatever that special beach is. Shonda rhimes said At the end of season nine, killing Mark was the only way for Mark and Lexie to be truly together. In Lexie’s last words, do you think Mark and Lexie were meant to be?

Absolutely. I mean, the phrase Meredith is asking for is, “So you’re together.” And I say, “I guess on your beach we are.” But I think Mark would have found Lexie no matter what. Whether it was Meredith’s Beach or Lexie’s Beach, or anyone’s beach, I think Mark would have found her.

Does it make you feel like you’re done with this character again? Did you feel like there were any lingering questions that you were really able to bow to this time?

I think the circle is complete. The only question I think everyone ended up with was, obviously, Mark Sloan saying goodbye to Lexie and she said, “We’re meant to be.” And then Mark walks by, and we don’t know what that meant. And now we know that Mark and Lexie are together in their parallel universe.

As an actor, do you feel like this is the closure that you might not get quite the first time around?

Yes. I always felt there was a closure. I’ve always trusted these writers and what they did in terms of the overall story and the character’s departures. They’ve always handled it very well. I imagine the only people who didn’t get a fence were the audience. And I hope it can do it for them.

Even if you haven’t filmed in the same location, it really is.

Two thousand kilometers of distance between us is not related to the chemistry that occurs on the screen between us. I know who I’m talking to, she knows who she’s talking to. And it translates.

Mark spoke of still looking for Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and their daughter, Sofia. It was also something special to be a part of.

I can identify it with that. I lost my father at a very young age and always felt like he was looking out for me even today, to some extent. So those words meant something to me, and I believe in them.

Ultimately, Mark and Lexie help Meredith fight to stay alive in her battle with Covid. What does it mean to you that you were able to not only come back, but to do so in such a meaningful way?

It is quite a moving moment. I think anyone speaking to anyone beyond the grave would probably give the same advice. You get a turn in life, it is very important that you live each day to the fullest. You keep both feet today, you stay present. And you are there for your loved ones.

Regrets of not being able to find Patrick Dempsey to reunite McSteamy and McDreamy?

No, I love Patty. It wasn’t the story. There were no regrets. I have never regretted anything on the show.

You said in a 2013 interview on which you would have stayed Grey’s until the last episode but ultimately left because you couldn’t pass up the role in The last boat. Looking back, regrets having asked to leave?

No regrets. See, Grey’s Anatomy is a fantastic show and it offers a fantastic life. I’m an actor, I think it’s not natural for an actor to play the same character for eight years. It’s just counterintuitive to what I think I do for a living and I think what my purpose is with my job. So as much as I loved being there, and as much as I loved working with the people I worked with, playing Mark Sloan for 17 seasons just felt, I don’t know, a little bit contrary to who I am. supposed to do as an artist. And you get to a point where that’s all anyone is going to see you. And even with The last boatI wasn’t playing Mark Sloan, but I was playing a guy who certainly looked like Mark Sloan and had some of the same characteristics. And then I took a year off and said I have to mix things up here because I can’t find real joy in the work I’m doing. So what Euphoria came and was very different and something I have never done. And it’s going to challenge me and keep me engaged. And no one will expect that from me, so let’s do it.

What’s the status of season two?

Season two is going to be fantastic. I don’t think principal photography has started yet, but I know we’re getting ready right now. I think in mid-April we start filming.

Is the plan still to put the show back on air this year?

I believe him. We take a long time to film it. And it’s a gift to have so much time to shoot an hour of television. It sometimes takes 30 days to shoot an episode, which is unheard of. When we were shooting Grey’s in the early days, the 10 day episodes we were getting were unknown. But 10 days and two units, people were like, wow, that’s a luxury.

So to come back to Grey’s and spending a few days on the beach and not on the set and in scrubs under the gun like in the good old days must have been a beautiful final memory of the show.

We had a wonderful few days on the beach with old friends.

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.