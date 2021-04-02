Entertainment
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans split after contestant loses technicality
A word.
That’s all that cost a recent“Wheel of Fortune” contender a victory in a crossword puzzle on the series and some fans of the series are not very happy about that.
The technicality occurred during Wednesday’s episode, according to Weekly entertainment and Yahoo.With only two letters missing on the board, the contestant, named David, tried his luck at the puzzle, in the Catch of the day category, saying “sole, plaice, cod and catfish”.
Unfortunately, this was not technically correct, as the word “and” was not on the board.
Host Pat Sajak | reiterated the stricttrule to David before giving his answer, telling the contestant, “Add nothing,” when he said he would like to solve the puzzle. Another contestant, named Danielle, solved it the next round by saying the same series of words, but without any additional conjunction.
And even she looked surprised when Sajak told her she answered correctly.
“I thought that was what you said,” she said to David.
Sajak later clarified the difference.
“David made this thing so easy to do,” said the host. “He added an” and “.”
While some “Wheel of Fortune” viewers appreciated this attention to detail, others suggested it was time for a rule change.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans fell apart, ‘ left laughing at Pat Sajak’s harsh exchange with the candidate
“Wheel of Fortune doesn’t have to be like this,” wrote one Twitter user @slashkevin, who published an excerpt from the incident.
“Rules are rules,” tweeteduser @phillyrj.
“@WheelofFortune Fix” and “rule, one user tweeted @kitchensinksub, by adding the hashtag #Davidshouldhavewon.
‘Peril!’ ends in a rare two-way tie, forcing a clue of a win-win showdown
“So when a competitor doesn’t answer in the form of a question on Jeopardy! Or goes over a dollar on The Price Is Right, they should ignore it too?” asked a Twitter user @ jlcreynold82. “The rules are the rules.”
“I generally agree with strict adherence to the rules, which helps ensure consistent treatment between applicants,” the user tweeted. @Michael__Stone. “But ‘and’ should be allowed on crosswords.”
‘Peril!’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ get back to production with COVID-19 changes on Alex Trebek’s podium, the wheel
