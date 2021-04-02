Jodie Turner-Smith: I felt empty after the birth of my daughter | Entertainment





Jodie Turner-Smith felt empty after the birth of her daughter. The 34-year-old actress gave birth to Janie in April last year and said she cried after the birth of her child she had with husband Joshua Jackson because she felt a sense of emptiness in her womb. But the Queen & Slim star also said childbirth was a beautiful experience that showed the evidence of [her] biological powers. She told MATCHESFASHION in a new Q&A series for their Curated By series: “I remember feeling my tummy for the first time after giving birth, felt the void, and I just cried. is as beautiful, as weird, like that It’s completely normal and human, my body has more curves now, more folds, more softness, and all of this is proof of my biological powers. “I’m kind of amazed by this more and more every day. Meanwhile, Jodie recently said giving birth made her realize how powerful women are. She said, “Men think they are pure and tough, but they could never do what they are doing and have a baby too. They just couldn’t. [Giving birth reaffirmed to me that] the patriarchal society is really there, swindling women into believing that they are not supremely powerful beings, because damn that’s goddess level shit. “ And the actress also discussed how becoming a first-time parent has been more difficult than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic. She added, “Navigating parenting all the time is tough, and it’s even more difficult without support, when it’s all closed and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere. [Luckily]I don’t have to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her guardian. “

