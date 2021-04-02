New Jersey tries to poach Georgia’s film industry over new state election law





5:08 p.m. PDT 04/01/2021



by



Bryn sandberg



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has sent a letter to major studios seeking to attract projects to the state.

Georgia’s potential loss could be New Jersey’s gain. At least, that’s what the Garden State is hoping for. Amid the backlash from Georgia’s new voting law, New Jersey is trying to poach the business of Peach State. Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday sent a letter to some of the major studios, including Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros, condemning the election law, which ushers in tougher voter restrictions, such as identity requirements for absentee voting. , limiting the number of ballot boxes. and banning giving food and water to voters online. “I have watched with disappointment the recent decisions of the Georgia State House. Restricting the right to vote is more than just a mistake, it is un-American,” he wrote in a letter obtained by Hollywood journalist. “These voting restrictions put Georgia in the national spotlight, with the vast majority seeing the states move as an attack on people of color by a governor and legislature desperate to stay in power.” He then continued to sell them with the state’s 30% tax credit on film projects, which compares to Georgia’s generous tax incentives, and also noted a 40% grant for any development. of physical studio in the state. “Our new $ 14.5 billion economic incentive package makes the Garden State just as competitive as Georgia in attracting film and television production companies,” he wrote, adding that there were numerous growth opportunities in the entertainment and production industries of New Jerseys. “One thing is clear: When it comes to social policies, corporate responsibility and important economic opportunities, New Jersey is now a prime candidate for your business.” (the the Wall Street newspaper Was the firstreportLetter from Governor Phil Murphy to the studios.) Earlier Thursday, ViacomCBS became one of the first studios to clearly condemn the law. “We unequivocally believe in the importance for all Americans to have an equal right to vote and to oppose the recent voting rights law in Georgia or any effort that hinders the ability to exercise that law. “Increasing voter access and civic engagement is a key pillar of ViacomCBS’s social impact and we will continue to educate the public on the importance of an open voting system. and equitable through our programs and broad partnerships with grassroots organizations that encourage and increase voter turnout. “ Some in Hollywood, including Ford vs. Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold and Star wars actor Mark Hamill called for a boycott of the state. But in a video posted to Twitter, Stacey Abrams said there are better ways to protest the law. “For our friends across the country, do not boycott us,” she pleaded. “I understand the passion of those calling for a boycott of Georgia following the passage of SB 202. Boycotts have been an important tool throughout our history to achieve social change. But here’s the thing: Black, Latino, AAPI, and Native American voters whose votes are most suppressed under SB 202 are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. “ Tyler Perry, who runs his own studio in Atlanta, said Tuesday he hopes the Department of Justice takes action. “I rest my hope that the DOJ is carefully examining this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era,” he said. As for withdrawing from state affairs, he appeared to warn against this: “As some plan to boycott, remember we have made Georgia blue and there is a race for governors on the horizon. which is the beauty of a democracy. “







