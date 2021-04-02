The central cinema reopens on April Fool’s Day, no kidding | Entertainment

Connect with us

Local cinema Central Cinema plans to reopen its screening room to the public from April 1 with the release of COVID-19 vaccines.

Central Cinema, 1205 N. Central St., opened in 2018. It began following the Knoxville Horror Film Festival and opened after a successful GoFundMe campaign. They show all kinds of films including independent films, art films, and foreign and popular films. They had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Cinema owners, general manager Nick Huinker, programming director William Mahaffey and operations director Logan Myers have spoken about the theaters’ planned reopening.

We were actively talking about reopening in the spring, and the speed of the vaccine rollout has given us a bit of wind in our sails, Mahaffey said. People are ready to come back to the movies, and were ready to see them again!

They have precautions and regulations in place to make sure everything is working well during the COVID-19 pandemic. They want to make sure that the public can safely watch movies in their theaters.

We still require customers to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, and we have capped our capacity at 40% to facilitate social distancing, Myers said. We also obsessively clean and discourage guests from unnecessarily socializing indoors.

There are a lot of people for whom going back to the movies means stepping out of their comfort zone and doing what’s right next to them is a responsibility we take seriously, Huinker said.

They have reopened twice before, since closing in March 2020. They opened in June and October 2020 for a short time, then closed again when COVID-19 cases increased in Knoxville. They allowed different methods of staying in business during these times.

We’ve created an online store, launched a GoFundMe, and scheduled virtual screenings from generous independent film distributors, Myers said. As we got used to the vagaries of the pandemic and became more convinced that we could keep people relatively safe, we started offering private auditorium rentals and two brief public reopens.

They currently have several screenings scheduled for reopening in early April. They will open on April 1, which is no April Fool’s joke.

Our reopening weekend kicks off Thursday and Friday with $ 5 screenings of the 1986 horror film April Fools Day, followed by Back To The Future (Friday through Sunday) and current Oscar sensation Minari (starting Saturday and continuing throughout the month), Mahaffey said. All sessions are open to the public, with advance tickets available on Fandango.

They have more movies planned for the rest of April. These include screenings of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Half Baked, Versus and the 1956 Godzilla movie. Central Cinema has announced these films and when they will air on their accounts. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Central Cinema will also focus on members of the Asian American community. This follows the recent surge in racism against Asians and Asian Americans over the past year, as NPR reports. They want to give back after receiving support during the pandemic.

For the next month, focus specifically on some favorite Asian and Asian-American films and donate $ 1 from each ticket sale to the AAPI Community Fund, which coordinates grants to deserving groups everywhere, Mahaffey said.

They want to regain momentum thanks to this reopening. They plan to stay open for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahaffey and Huinker are eager to fill their screening room and put on more shows once the pandemic is under control.

If they need to shut down again, they have plans to keep operating. This will go hand in hand with what they did before when they had to shut down.

were also in the process of clearing a Drive-In pop-up around the corner of the theater, which would help keep the films alive through another shutdown, Myers said.

Central Cinema will reopen from April 1. They plan to stay open throughout April and May. They will update their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts with upcoming schedules and any new movies added to their timelines. The public can purchase tickets in advance on Fandango.

Students can also get $ 1 off the purchase of their tickets by showing a valid student ID.

