Harbhajan Singh names Bollywood actor he wants to see his character play in his biopic

Almost a week away from the start of IPL 2021, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has given some interesting answers to questions posed by his fans. Harbhajan Singh, who is currently serving his quarantine period before joining his new team Kolkata in the Indian Premier League, took part in a special question-and-answer session conducted by the franchise on his Instagram page on April 1. During the interaction, the Turbanator revealed that living in quarantine has been difficult for him as he has to stay in his room all the time. However, he also shared that in order to spend his time in quarantine, he prefers to watch web series and movies on OTT platforms.

During the interaction session, Harbhajan was asked which Bollywood actor he would like to see his character play if there was his biopic. Harbhajan said: “If there was a movie based on my story, I think Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh should play. These two boys look like me and also have a good height and physique. Therefore, they will be able to play. my role. very good, especially Vicky Kaushal because he’s also a Punjabi guy so I think he will do it right. “

The biopic trend is touring the Bollywood film industry. One of the most famous biopics about a cricketer is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was played by the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides MS Dhoni, biopics have been made on Mohammad Azharuddin who was played by Emran Hashmi and another biopic is about to arrive with Ranveer Singh playing the character of Indian captain Kapil Dev, world cup winner. The film is based on India’s famous victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh’s resemblance to Yo Yo Honey Singh

During the interactive session, Harbhajan also revealed how he copes when people don’t identify him with Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. “A lot of people told me that, once at Starbucks they wrote Honey on my coffee, I was wearing a cap and a long coat and then they thought Honey Singh had come. Later when I asked them who this cafe was they said it was mine again I asked why Honey was written on it they said it was for you and then I replied that I was Harbhajan. “

The Turbanator also revealed that the name “ Bhajji ” was given by his teammates when he was 20 and also said he did not remember how he got the name and which particular person was there. ‘had named.

Speaking of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata team will start their campaign on April 11 with a game against Hyderabadside led by David Warner in Chennai.

