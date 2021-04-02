Actor Drew Barrymore to launch lifestyle magazine ‘Drew’ in June





Drew Barrymore, who is an actor, producer, director, talk show host and entrepreneur, adds a new achievement to his already impressive resume. The star is expanding her media empire by publishing her own lifestyle magazine. The 46-year-old actor announced on Instagram on Thursday that he would be launching his own lifestyle magazine called Drew in June with Bauer Media Group. In an article accompanied by a series of photos, Barrymore wrote: “We are launching a MAGAZINE !!! I have dreamed of this day since I was little, lining my walls with tears of my favorite magazines to make wallpaper. “ “Our pilot issue of DREW, a special interest publication and collaboration with our partners at Bauer Media Group will hit newsstands in June,” she added. Detailing what the magazine has in store for its readers, Barrymore said, “I can’t wait for you to see and appreciate what we have created for you. From beauty and food to human interest and travel (and a crossword puzzle yay !!), each glossy page will include the people, places and things I love the most, from me to you. “ The Golden Globe-winning actor also confirmed the news from his talk show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, as the mother-of-two told audiences the post “will cover some of the things we talk about here in the show and more: the beauty, the food, the travel, the inspirational stories, the people and, of course, the news. “ “It’s been my dream since I was a pre-teen ripping the sheets of every magazine imaginable,” she told fans, People magazine reported. She added: “I hope this little collection of pages will bring you joy and allow you to get away from everyday life.” According to People magazine, Barrymore has been working on the project for over two years and will be the magazine’s editor. His friends Crystal Meers and Christy Doramus will serve as editorial director and editor, respectively. As editor-in-chief, Barrymore aims to make the post fun, personal and practical, she said, emphasizing her love of shopping and beauty. She already has several product lines, including Flower Beauty, Flower Home and the new kitchen utensil brand Beautiful to her credit. It will also include a section called “Dear Drew” – based on a segment of her talk show – where she will answer questions sent by readers. The magazine will be published quarterly in print, with only one landing page as a digital presence. Barrymore told fans that the tangible aspect of this is very important to her. “I play old school because magazines have been one of the biggest influences in my life,” she said of her decision to focus on print, recalling that as a As a child, she plastered her walls with cutouts of her favorite numbers. . The first issue of “Drew” is scheduled to debut exclusively at Walmart on June 14, 2021. It will retail for $ 9.99. The issue will then be broadcast on newsstands across the country the following week. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.







