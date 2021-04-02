Matt James pulls the april fools joke with his beard





Matt James didn’t shave his beard, despite an April Fool’s joke that suggested he finally made the move and got rid of it.

Matt James told his Instagram followers on Thursday that he shaved his beard, but it turned out to be an April Fool’s joke. Many were skeptical throughout the day The single person The star was cheating on them, and Matt finally revealed to everyone that he was, in fact, still dangling facial hair. There haven’t been many opportunities for Matt to have fun with his social media followers lately as he faces the fallout from the controversial end of his season and recovers from Rachael Kirkconnell. Before getting caught up in discussions of racism and bullying on the show, however, Matt often took to Twitter during the episode to poke fun at himself. It was his way of engaging with fans and recognizing that while he took the process seriously, he never took himself too seriously for fun. He also wanted to offer a more fun side, which was not shown too much on the screen. As his season progresses in the rearview mirror, we’ll likely see more of Matt using his platform to showcase his wacky personality. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Bachelor: Everything You Need To Know About Matt James’ Mum Patty On April Fool’s Day, Matt decided to trick viewers into believing that he had finally gotten rid of his long beard. He’s posted a pic now it’s clear it was a throwback to him with barely any facial hair. He captioned it, “It was time.”About eight hours later, Matt, making a creepy face with his full beard, wrote “April Fools”. Anyone who looked at the calendar when he shared the first photo could have found out. Mattfirst created the beard at Women Tell All. This led many members of the Bachelor Nation to assume he was single. They turned out to be right. Matt was still fully bearded when he appeared on the After the Final Rose special, as he realized his only option was to leave Rachael and fight his way on his own. It remains to be seen how long Matt will keep his beard. Maybe he’s waiting for the pandemic to end. Maybe he keeps it until a new woman comes into his life. Or he could cultivate it for the rest of his life, determined to forever avoid the paparazzi with enough hair to cover his entire face. Regardless, Matt has started to open up more on social media and it’s nice to see him having fun after the terrible situation. The single person put it earlier this year. Next: Bachelor: A Timeline Of Matt’s Breakup With Rachael Source: Matt james Everything you need to know about Demi Lovato’s former choreographer Dani Vitale

