Country music star Tracy Byrd performs

Tracy Byrd: Country music superstar Tracy Byrd will perform on April 9 at the Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th St., Ocala. Tickets and details at 854-3670 or csculturalcenter.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Lorax: Dr. Seuss The film Lorax will air as part of the Tuscawilla Art Park series at Tuscawilla Art Park, 500 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala, April 9 from 8:30 pm to 10 pm. Free general admission. Bring a chair or blanket; concessions will be available for purchase. ocalafl.org/artpark or 629-8447.

Spectrum of creativity: The city of Ocala and the Magnolia Art Xchange will present Spectrum of Creativity, the 2021 student and emerging artist competition, showcasing the work of local students and emerging artists, from April 9 to July 7, in the lobby of the first floor of Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave, Ocala. Free and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. All artwork will be available for purchase, unless otherwise specified. ocalafl.org/culturalarts or 629-2489.

Happening this weekend:Best Bets: Fun Things To Do This Weekend In Ocala / Marion

James Carothers is Real Deal Nashville: Honky Tonk Nashville artist James Carothers will perform at 7 p.m. on April 10 at the Orange Blossom Opry, 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale. Tickets and info on obobpry.com or 821-1201.

Ocala Symphony String Orchestra: The orchestra will perform works by Barber, Tchaikovsky and New York composer Jessie Montgomery on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Selections include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Pytor Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst. Tickets and more information available at reillyartscenter.com, where a link can also be found to view the concert online for free. Students and families can attend the public orchestras rehearsals on April 9 at 7 p.m. Free entry.

Daily and Vincent: Artists Bluegrass Daily and Vincent take to the Orange Blossom Opry Stage, 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale on April 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets and info on obobpry.com or 821-1201.

Before I die: The Town of Ocala, in partnership with the Marion County Hospice, will present an interactive art project April 12-19 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., Ocala. As part of National Healthcare Decision Day, volunteers from the Marion County Hospice will be on-site April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate conversations about mortality and make sense of it. to our daily life. Thanks to passionate people around the world, more than 5,000 Before You Die Walls have been created by communities in more than 75 countries. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. 629-8447 or ocalafl.org/culturalarts.

World Dressage Center III: From April 15-18, Region 3 riders and dressage horses will compete in the Dressage Championship qualifying competitions at the World Equestrian Center, 1390 NW 80th Ave., Ocala. For times and details, visit wec.net or call 414-7500.

Levitt AMP Ocala Musical Series: A series of free live concerts will be held from April 16 at Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, as part of the Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series. The concerts will feature a range of cultural performers. Details on ocalafl.org. Sponsorships available.

Raising Koi: On April 16, Sholom Parks’ LEAF educational event series will feature a talk with koi fish breeder Brad Cumton to learn about the history and symbolism of the colorful fish. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Sholom Park, 7110 SW 80th Ave., Ocala. Registration required at sholompark.org.

The Troy Burns family in concert: Gospel singers and musicians Troy and Tammy Burns, along with Ethan McNelly and Jacob Whisnant, will present an evening of gospel music starting at 7 p.m. on April 16 at College Road Baptist Church, 5010 SW College Road in Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 pm A donation of $ 10 is requested at the door; masks are compulsory. Call 237-5741 for details.

Dine out ?:Marion County Restaurant Inspections March 15-20, 2021

Fun places to visit:Pirate bar planned for the city center; Starbucks opens in Maricamp

Food on the way:Culver’s and another national restaurant chain plan to open in Ocala

ORLEANS: Successful producer ORLEANS, known for songs such as Still the One, Dance with Me and Love Takes Time, will perform on April 23 at the Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th Street, Ocala. Tickets and details at 854-3670 or csculturalcenter.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. the show starts at 7 p.m.

Earthfest celebrates Arbor Day: Tuscawilla Park, 829 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala, will be the site of an Arbor Day celebration on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with gifts in the trees, a fishing derby for young people , rock climbing, live butterfly feedings, tree climbing in the park, eco-friendly vendors, live music, food trucks and more. For more information, send an email to [email protected]

Night of the Living Dead: The College of Central Florida continues its international film series with Night of the Living Dead at 8 p.m. on April 27. An online discussion on April 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be moderated by Sezin Koehler. Screenings will be held at the Ocala Drive-In Theater, 4850 S. Pine Ave., Ocala, free of charge. The film can also be screened for free via online streaming services. cf.edu/filmseries.com.

Symphony under the stars: The Ocala Symphony Orchestra will perform Symphony Under the Stars on May 9, Mother’s Day, at the OcalaGolf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. The event, hosted by Beaux-Arts for Ocala, runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a symphony starting at 7 a.m. Fireworks as a final. For details and tickets, visit fafo.org or call 867-0355.

Million Dollar Quartet: This musical production, based on a legendary 1956 jam session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at Sun Records in Memphis, will perform at the Ocala Civic Theater from May 27 to June 27. Tickets and timetables on ocalacivictheatre.com or 236-2274. The theater is located at 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.