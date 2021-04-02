Country music star Tracy Byrd performs

Connect with us

Tracy Byrd: Country music superstar Tracy Byrd will perform on April 9 at the Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th St., Ocala. Tickets and details at 854-3670 or csculturalcenter.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Lorax: Dr. Seuss The film Lorax will air as part of the Tuscawilla Art Park series at Tuscawilla Art Park, 500 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala, April 9 from 8:30 pm to 10 pm. Free general admission. Bring a chair or blanket; concessions will be available for purchase. ocalafl.org/artpark or 629-8447.

Spectrum of creativity: The city of Ocala and the Magnolia Art Xchange will present Spectrum of Creativity, the 2021 student and emerging artist competition, showcasing the work of local students and emerging artists, from April 9 to July 7, in the lobby of the first floor of Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave, Ocala. Free and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. All artwork will be available for purchase, unless otherwise specified. ocalafl.org/culturalarts or 629-2489.

Country artist James Carothers performs at the George Jones Museum in Nashville.

James Carothers is Real Deal Nashville: Honky Tonk Nashville artist James Carothers will perform at 7 p.m. on April 10 at the Orange Blossom Opry, 16439 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale. Tickets and info on obobpry.com or 821-1201.

Ocala Symphony String Orchestra: The orchestra will perform works by Barber, Tchaikovsky and New York composer Jessie Montgomery on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Selections include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Pytor Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst. Tickets and more information available at reillyartscenter.com, where a link can also be found to view the concert online for free. Students and families can attend the public orchestras rehearsals on April 9 at 7 p.m. Free entry.

