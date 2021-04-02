Concrete Cowboy review: Idris Elba walks the streets of Philadelphia





The equestrian community we see in Concrete Cowboy is set in Philadelphia, but some scenes will sound familiar to Chicagoans who have watched the antics of the South Sider known as the Dread Head Cowboy, whose most famous stunt took his horse for a jaunt on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which created a viral sensation and resulted in criminal charges. Concrete cowboy: 3 out of 4

Not that Dread Head Cowboy is the only black pilot out there, by far. Black riding clubs have been around for decades here and in cities like Baltimore, Houston, and Oakland. Director Ricky Staub brings this world to life in Concrete Cowboy, a fictional and deeply sentimental story, but based on the Fletcher Street stables in North Philadelphia. The film features a number of actual horsemen in supporting roles, adding a surreal authenticity as it sometimes seems to the story. When 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things) gets into another fight at school in Detroit, his exasperated mother (Liz Priestly) sends him to Philadelphia to live with his father Harp (Idris Elba), who He did not see. in years. Taking his things in two garbage bags, Cole feels like he’s landed on another planet when he walks into his father’s dilapidated house and learns that hell shares space with a horse, a real living horse. and capricious. Welcome to Philly, kid! It turns out that Harp is the unofficial leader of the Fletcher Street Stables, a tight-knit, multi-generational group of black male and female horsemen who live to ride and ride to live, with many claiming that without the club, they would have succumbed. to the temptations of the streets and has been in jail or dead now. Almost every night, the group sits in a circle, drinking beers and telling stories about the history of the black cowboy in America, the whitewashing of the black cowboy experience in Hollywood and the crazy days of horseback riding there in Philadelphia. Of course Cole thinks this whole horse thing is crazy, and of course Harp puts him to work shoveling manure in the stables, and of course Cole ends up making a special bond with a young wild horse who doesn’t. will listen to that Cole. Harp and Cole’s relationship is awkward and distant at first after all, Harp has been an absent father for most of Coles’ life and their constant clashes lead Cole directly into the life his mother hoped to avoid. Cole sets out with his cousin, a former Fletcher Street horseman named Smush (Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us), who is embroiled in heavy cases involving drugs and guns and a local gang leader. For much of the film, Cole is torn between the two worlds. Gradually, he understands and appreciates and embraces the life of a rider, and there is even a potential romance in the making with a pretty young rider named Esha (the real driver Ivannah Mercedes) with a shock of magenta hair under her Stetson. But he is also attracted to the so-called easy-to-earn money on the streets. Will Cole find his way with the help of his father and his friends, humans and animals, or will he be lost in a life of crime? What do you think, comrade? Concrete Cowboy is beautifully photographed, with plenty of riding scenes taking place at the magical hour of sunset or under city lights and in the rain. Elba and McLaughlin make a plausible father and son, as each of their characters mellows over time. (There’s a beautifully acted out scene where Harp plays a John Coltrane record for Cole and explains where Coles’s name comes from.) Method Man turns into solid support work as a rider turned cop who stays sympathetic to the club, and in real life Fletcher Street cowboy Jamil Mil Prattis is remarkably good as a wheelchair rider who becomes somewhat of a mentor to Cole. It’s a warm, borderline cheesy story we’ve seen hundreds of times before, but the backdrop to this tale is certainly unusual and quite special. Keep going up, cowboys.

