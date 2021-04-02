Entertainment
Carnival, food vendors will return to Tehama District Fair – Red Bluff Daily News
RED BLUFF After months of daily adjustments and changes at the state level, the Tehama District Fair has a plan in place to provide most of its annual entertainment while adhering to pandemic guidelines.
The fair returns from April 29 to May 2 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year was supposed to be the 100th anniversary of the fair, but the centenary has been moved to 2021.
Earlier this year, it was believed that the rides would not be returning for the 2021 fair, and neither were the food vendors. There were concerns that the fair would be limited to livestock sales, but as of Thursday, the fair has the green light from the county to move forward with the precautions in place.
Rides and food trucks will once again be a centerpiece of the event along with other forms of entertainment such as a concert and the cattle auction.
“We will try to make it look as normal as possible while following the guidelines,” said President and CEO Mandy Staley. “Lucky for us, there were a bunch of guidelines put in place that come into effect today as far as theme parks can open. This is what our carnival is about so that we can bring back our carnival.
The guidelines for the fair mimic those that have been repeated since the start of the pandemic – social distancing and wearing masks.
The fairground covers 115 acres, which has not been fully utilized by the events of the fair. Staley said this year the fair will use that extra room to its advantage to create more space and allow for easier social distancing.
The biggest change will probably be the lack of indoor arts and crafts exhibits.
“What will be different are our exhibits again,” Staley said. “Your jams and quilts and that kind of stuff. Because everything is indoor, we won’t have it this year.
This year’s Saturday night concert will be featured by pop-country singer Nico Moon. The concert is free with entry. Sunday’s destruction derby will also return to the fair. Rides will again be provided by Butler Amusements.
The road to getting the fair back on track has been complex and often chaotic. Staley said the fair is monitoring the pandemic and adjusting to new orders as they arrive, making planning a daily process.
“It’s kind of a whirlwind of what you can do,” Staley said. “We have planned several fairs within a single fair.”
Staley said she and her team are working with Tehama County Public Health to develop the new game plan to keep the show going.
“We work with Dr. Jennifer Brown on a daily basis and the public health doctors have been great to work with,” Staley said. “And we’re all on the same page. Health and safety are the most important. “
Over the past two weeks, case rates in Tehama County have steadily increased. The county managed to move from the purple level to the red level on March 17, which allowed restrictions to be relaxed, but fears of sliding back into the purple level have increased.
If the county returns to the purple level, Staley said he could create changes in the fair’s overall capacity.
“If we go back to the purple level it changes things as far as the ability goes, but we should still be able to have whatever we’re looking for,” Staley said.
The fair runs from April 29 to May 2 at the Tehama District Fairground, 650 Antelope Blvd. Tickets went on sale Thursday and are available at tehamadistrictfair.com.
