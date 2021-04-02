John Woo to produce Chinese superhero film based on Stan Lee story





8:44 p.m. PDT 04/01/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



The film will feature Lee’s take on the legend of the King of the Apes, which he put together in 2016 for a never-before-seen comic book project at the time of his death.

Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo is set to produce a Chinese superhero film based on a story created by the late Stan Lee and his longtime collaborator Sharad Devarajan. The film will be an adaptation of Master of the monkeys, a never-before-seen comic book series that Lee and Devarajan premiered in 2016 as a free riff on the Chinese legend of The Monkey King. The film will follow New York archaeologist Li Yongas as he discovers an ancient prophecy about the Monkey King, which brings him to India where he discovers a hidden power that turns him into a modern day superhero, The Monkey Master. The film is in development and it is possible that Woo, famous for his action choreography in films like Face to face,Mission Impossible 2andRed cliff, could later board the film as a director. Lee discussed the story in 2016 shortly after writing it, saying, “I have always been fascinated by Chinese and Indian cultures which are so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. countless superheroes from all nationalities and all parts of the world.world before, I have even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Monkey Master will be unique in the way he intertwines the myth to create a modern hero who will entertain fans around the world with his martial arts skills and unstoppable superpowers. “ Woo and Devarajan, who is the founder and CEO of Graphic India, will serve as producers for the adaptation along with Gill Champion, president of the former company of Lee POW! Entertainment and Lori Tilkin, production manager at Woo’sA Better Tomorrow Films. Lee and Devarajan previously collaborated on the Indian superhero’s property Chakra: the invincible, which has grown into a series of graphic novels and three films broadcast on Cartoon Network. The Monkey King is one of the central figures in the 16th-century classical Chinese novelTravel west, which is one of the most frequently adapted stories from traditional Chinese literature. Almost every year a great Chinese movie is released which tells about some aspect of Travel westsprawling mythology. Woo said in a statement that he always wanted to make his own Monkey King movie but struggled to find a new path in the story. “The Stan Leewen story was such a unique take that incorporated the mythological character’s unexplored journey to India and contained all the elements that I enjoy in making great characters, action and adventure,” he said. he said in a statement. “I’m excited to be working with Sharad and Gill to bring Stan’s vision for this new superhero character to the screen.” Devarajan added, “Stan Leewas a mentor and friend who was one of the most influential designers of the 20th century. I am so excited to be working with John Woo, Lori TilkinandGill Champion to honor Stan’sMonkey Mastercreation and bring this superhero on screen as it always intended. “







