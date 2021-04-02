Godzilla vs. Kong Review: Glorious Kaiju Carnage | Entertainment

It’s big, it’s stupid, and it’s fantastic. Godzilla vs Kong isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but it doesn’t try to be, either. Instead, it’s a two-hour love letter to the two iconic monsters who just want to have fun with big monsters.

Adam Wingard is the head of Godzilla vs. Kong and imbues the film with a distinct visual style that sets it apart from other Monsterverse films. Wingard takes inspiration from another kaiju action film, Pacific Rim, with heavy use of neon lighting and synthetic soundtracks simmering in the background. The result is a vibrant and colorful film that departs from the dominant blues of Godzilla: King of the Monsters or the hazy orange of Kong: Skull Island.

Camera work is also stellar during the action sequences in Godzilla vs Kong. The inventive use of the camera, like many tracking shots, helps sell the power and kinetic energy of every fight.

Speaking of which, if you walk into this movie expecting some great monster brawl action, Godzilla vs. Kong doesn’t disappoint. While there are only two major fights between the Titans, the two fights are such glorious extended streaks.

What Godzilla vs. Kong performs very intelligently on centers around the unique strengths and weaknesses of each monster and how the environments they fight in compliment or hinder their fighting style.

Godzilla is a slower, more methodical force of nature who weighs in both his sheer strength and his mighty atomic breath. On the other side of the coin, Kong is faster and more agile, able to climb and jump to make the most of his surroundings. Not only that, but Kong demonstrates his same ingenuity and cunning that he had in Kong: Skull Island.

Both monsters have enough screen time to please fans, and their detailed animations not only translate into great fight scenes, but also develop each of them as separate characters. This is particularly the case for Kong who serves as the center of interest in the film. While it’s called Godzilla vs. Kong, it’s definitely the Kongs movie.

With Godzilla on the rampage, Kong emerges as humanity’s only hope for reigning in the Great Lizard. Kong undergoes his own personal journey that not only expands the reach of the Monsterverse, but also invests you in his conflict with Godzilla.

Since this is a kaiju movie, you can expect largely throwaway human characters as well. While none of them have ever stood out as being really bad, they don’t make much of an impression either. Instead, they function to advance the plot and provide context around the great monster fighting and getting audiences excited for the next big fight. There are a lot of just plain silly moments from humans, but nothing so offensive that it breaks the movie.

If anything, the human actors seem to be having fun with their roles and showing a level of self-awareness over the absurdity that the fate of their world rests on a battle between a radioactive lizard and a big ape.

That being said, among humans, new actress Kaylee Hottle stars as Jia, a deaf young girl who shares a special bond with Kong. While his moments in the film are brief, his scenes with Kong are truly touching and create the emotional center of the film. She’s the key not only to keeping humans somewhat likable, but also to further motivating Kong to stand up for humans.

The final act of this film is pure, messy monster-versus-monster violence. Kong and Godzilla both have time to shine in the final fight. Visually, it’s the most beautiful fight sequence in the Monsterverse movies surpassing even some of the action from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Ultimately, Godzilla vs Kong understands exactly what kind of movie this is and doesn’t pretend to be anything else. It’s a big, silly fun from start to finish, and although the middle act drags a bit, the finale more than makes up for it. More than anything, Godzilla vs. Kong stays true to himself and is sure to be a favorite among monster fans for a long time to come.

Plus, the fight doesn’t end because someone says Martha, so that’s a plus.

4/5 torches