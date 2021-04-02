Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Credit: AFP

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Bachchan revealed the news on his social media handles and blog, stating that he and his family received the first dose of the vaccine. Amitabh also shared that son-actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is on site for a film shoot, has yet to be vaccinated. Abhishek has filmed for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi in ​​Agra. The actor finished filming on Thursday. Speaking to Twitter, the veteran star wrote: Done! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon, Very good. On his Tumblr blog, he wrote, DONE … the vaccination is over … everything is fine … did a family and staff Covid test yesterday … the results arrived today .. … everything is fine, everything is negative … so did the vaccine … all the family did except Abhishek .. he will be there and will do it on his return soon in a few days. Calling the vaccination process historic, Amitabh said he will write a detailed blog post about it later. He added, back to work tomorrow .. see you soon .. oh .. the whole vaccination procedure requires a fairly detailed exclusive blog .. must do .. later .. that was historic. Along with the update, the actor also shared a photo of a health worker giving him the photo. Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, his stepdaughter Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya all tested positive for the deadly disease. Amitabh is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever. The Center had announced that all people over 45 would be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines from April 1. Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of his mystery thriller Chehre. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on April 9, but has now been delayed indefinitely. It also includes Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Krystle DSouza. Amitabh also has several other films in the works. He will be seen in the action-adventure fantasy epic Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He also has Jhund and Mayday. He was last seen at Shoojit Sircars Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

