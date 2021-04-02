Pop Pandemic: The Renaissance of Cinema

With the reopening of theaters, it is imperative that moviegoers save theaters and the industry by attending screenings while being aware of covides. (Photo courtesy of Roey Ahram via Flickr.)

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, cinemas were, logically enough, one of the first places to go. It’s hard to fathom now, in our heightened state of cleanliness and sanitary paranoia, that we used to sit in theaters with strangers, in sticky seats, eat popcorn with liquid butter, and a sort of cheese powder that came out of a common shaker.

With the temporary (or permanent) closure of cinemas across the country, we’ve lost an entertainment staple. For me growing up and going to the movies to this day was an experience. The excitement of filling a purse with snacks, buying a giant slushie, and picking the perfect seat is something I didn’t know I’d miss as much as I did.

But above all, the closing of cinemas created a kind of fear among those who dreamed of one day working in the film industry, either in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Many students at USC’s own School of Cinematic Arts were nervous about the possibility of reducing job prospects in the field.

With theaters closing in Los Angeles, I have relied on streaming platforms and microwave popcorn to fill the void. However, it’s far from the same which is why I found myself texting everyone I know our cinemas are reopening.

On March 15, LA County officials announced that the county would move from the purple level to the red level under Governor Gavin Newsoms’ plan to reopen. For those of you who have no idea what the colors have to do with California’s coronavirus strategy, here’s a SparkNotes version of Newsoms’ plan: There are four levels of purple, red, orange California counties. and yellow depending on the rate of spread of the coronavirus in each county. LA has been in the purple level (highest and most prevalent level of risk) since the introduction of the master plan. However, with the vaccine rollout in Los Angeles, we’ve officially lowered a tier, allowing more non-essential businesses to reopen their indoor sections.

And that, of course, includes our beloved cinemas.

Although at a limited capacity, the county has mandated a 25% capacity in theaters, our favorite pastime is being reborn. AMC opened the majority of its Los Angeles theaters on Friday, and other theaters in the county are following suit.

The reopening of Los Angeles movie theaters means more than a place to hang out with friends or eat ghastly popcorn. For those working in the entertainment industry as well as those pursuing a career in filmmaking, the revival of movie theaters is solidifying the brick and mortar movie industry, which has clung to a thread over the years. its last year of temporary closure.

The entertainment industry as a whole is affected by the reopening of theaters. Being able to sit in a movie theater with strangers may mean that the spread of the coronavirus is decreasing. While it is an amazing thing to hear whether or not you are interested in the entertainment industry, I think I can probably speak for most countries around the world in saying that we are ready for the pandemic. be over, it is also reassuring for the longevity of the performing arts industry. Reopening theaters means that in the near future other in-person events may start to open and the industry may begin to return to normal or, rather, to find a new normal.

I encourage you to hide and go to your local cinema. Be safe, of course, and be aware of coronaviruses, but going to the movies is something we can all do to save the movie industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Perry is a rookie who writes about the effect of COVID-19 on USC artists. His Pop Pandemic column airs every other Friday.