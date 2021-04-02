Ice Cube files legal action against Robinhood app





The rapper says his image was used without permission and he goes on to set the record straight: “Robinhood is a scam that Ice Cube wants nothing to do with.”

The Robinhood stock trading app ignored Ice Cube’s well-known warning: “You better check yourself before you destroy yourself.” The company has had its fair share of controversy and it is now being sued by the rapper for using his likeness and misquoting his words in an advertisement. The lawsuit, which was filed in California federal court on Wednesday, references hundreds of lawsuits (one of them coming from Ice Cube business partner Jeff Kwatinetz) and multiple government investigations, including included an investigation into the suicide death of a 20-year-old Robinhood user. “Human lives are just collateral damage as Robinhood resolutely rushes towards an initial public offering, so that its intrepid and apathetic Millennial founders can jump ship and live their days in luxury and hedonism,” says the complaint filed by Michael Taitelman and Sean Hardy of Freedman + Taitelman. “Robinhood blatantly displays its belief that it is exempt from the rules and laws that govern everyone in the United States.” One of those laws is the Lanham Law, which Ice Cube claims the company violates, as well as California laws that prohibit the misappropriation of his likeness and unfair competition. “In a cynical effort to attract a young demographic, Robinhood has hired figures such as Jay-Z, Nas and Jared Leto to endorse its products and services,” the complaint states. “However, in an act of utter gall and transparent retribution, Robinhood and its affiliate have now used the image and likeness of Ice Cube. without his permission to promote the terrible products and services of Robinhood. Robinhood chose the wrong man this time. “ In a statement to Hollywood journalist, a Robinhood spokesperson said, the image has been licensed and used for non-commercial editorial purposes in connection with a blog post. We have not used his image without permission. “ Ice Cube says it damages his reputation and the company has ignored his requests to stop using his image and likeness. So he goes on to set the record straight: “Robinhood is a scam that Ice Cube wants nothing to do with.”







