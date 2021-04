When southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna bonded over dinner

Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is excited about the release of her latest Telugu film “Wild Dog” alongside Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. The action thriller hits theaters on April 2, 2021 and is highly anticipated by fans. The trailer for the film itself has received over 12 million views since its release, creating a huge buzz. Superstar Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share a photo with megastar Chiranjeevi, taken a day before her film’s release. The duo bonded over a sumptuous dinner prepared by none other than Chiranjeevi himself! Take a look at the photo: “A delicious dinner prepared by the megastar himself to calm my nerves for the release of #WildDog tomorrow !! Thanks for a wonderful evening,” Nagarjuna captioned the caption. He further thanked Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Garu, for the photo. The photo went viral, receiving over 35,000 likes and counting from the time it was shared. In the click, we could see the two superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna posing next to a gas stove. Chiranjeevi had a silicone spatula in his hand, as well as what appeared to be a delicious chicken steak cooked by him! Nagarjuna smiled, pointing to the sumptuous preparation made by the megastar. We might also spot a green broth placed to the left of the stove, which would likely be served with the chicken dish. What a great way to relax before a movie is released! This isn’t superstar Nagarjuna’s only gourmet item. He previously said he was a fan of ‘millets’ and had been consuming it for over four years as a substitute for wheat and rice. Looked: (Also Read: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu Superstar Celebrates Birthday With Family And Two Cakes!) Interestingly, Nagarjuna also recently wrapped up filming for Ayan Mukerji director ‘Brahmastra’ which has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was previously slated for a 2020 release, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. About Aditi AhujaAditi loves to talk and meet like-minded foodies (especially those who love veg momos). Good points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or recommend a new place to eat.







