Conway selectmen say yes to the 4th of July fireworks display | Local News

CONWAY Selectmen gave a nod to the 4th of July fireworks on Tuesday but refused to entertain themselves
and food vendors. They also changed the route of the Conway Village Parade to avoid the Main Street construction project.
Last year, some men canceled Independence Day festivities due to the pandemic.
According to recreation director John Eastman, a deposit they made to Atlas Fireworks of $ 5,125 in 2020 can still be applied to the total cost of the show this year. The city could cancel up to 10 days before the show and then apply the deposit for next year.
When the deposit was made, the total cost of the fireworks display was approximately $ 10,000.
Eastman asked selectmen about entertainment at Schouler Park, as the vendors who usually provide the stage and lights were wondering what the city plan was.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau expressed optimism that the situation with COVID-19 would be improved by then and that safety rotocols could be displayed if that remained an issue. He came out to host the 4th of July fireworks display this year, and he was easily accepted by the other selectmen, dropping 5-0.
Thibodeau also provided entertainment. People are parked, they are irritated, they are aggravated and they are looking for something to do, he said.
Selectman John Colbath asked how COVID protocols would be enforced in the park, saying, I think it’s going to be a mess.
The chairman of the board, David Weathers, feared having a large concentration of people gathered for entertainment.
Eastman said 7,000 to 8,000 people typically came to the park by July 4. He said the first acts, which start around 3 p.m., attract a few hundred people, but the numbers are climbing as the day goes on.
As the main act continues at 7 a.m., there is no blade of grass at Schouler Park, Eastman said, adding that the fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Saying you can’t fix stupid, Selectman Steve Porter said he didn’t want to endanger city staff and police by hosting the entertainment.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey asked why the board would support fireworks but not entertainment when the fireworks show attracts the most people.
Eastman said people have a greater incentive to congregate for longer if there are food and music vendors in the park and the fireworks can be seen from places other than the park. I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but I do know that if we provide food, people will come together sooner and longer, Eastman said.
I still think you’re going to have a big gathering with fireworks, but your window should be smaller, in my opinion, when it comes to the masses, he added.
Eastman also said the stage and lights cost $ 6,000 and he couldn’t cancel 10 days in advance.
On New Years Eve, people would watch from their cars and not get into a position to watch hours earlier, Eastman noted.
City manager Tom Holmes said the size of the crowd at the fireworks show could depend on whether other cities in the region are hosting fireworks on the fourth.
In a vote on entertainment, Thibodeau voted yes, while the other elected officials voted no. They took another vote on the food vendors based on a motion from Porter, and again the vote was 4-1 with Thibodeau in the minority.
In parade terms, it normally starts at Hillside Avenue and goes down Main Street in Conway Village, but this year the road will be ripped apart due to the Main Street project, Holmes said. Instead, the parade will run south on Route 153 to American Legion Station 46 on Tasker Hill Road.
Porter asked if there was support for holding the parade in North Conway.
We didn’t consider this because it was a tradition for the fireworks to take place in North Conway and the parade to take place in Conway, Holmes said.
Parking, traffic and safety at North Conway were also discussed as possible issues with holding the parade there.
Selectmen voted 4-1 on a motion by Weathers to use the parade route that Holmes discussed. Porter was in the minority.