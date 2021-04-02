Entertainment
Falcon & Winter Soldier actor on John Walker’s desire to be loved
Falcon and Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell reveals new Captain America John Walker wants people to love him too.
The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe new Captain America wants people to love him too much. John Walker made his debut as Steve Rogers ‘successor at the end of the series’ first episode, and subsequently Marvel Studios revealed more of his background to justify why he was chosen to be the Shieldbearer. iconic. But while the government and the public support him, like viewers, Sam and Bucky frown on him.
While Walker really didn’t do anything evil, his first encounter with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hero in episode 2, titled “The Star Spangled Man” was tense. Despite the pair’s repeated attempts to support him and work with him, Sam and Bucky aren’t on board, and we can’t really blame them. For starters, Walker and the government once again use the Captain America mantle as a public relations tool that Steve actively fought against. Plus, they both know Sam is the rightful owner of the shield. For Walker, however, it was a big blow, and according to Russell, it doesn’t do Walker any good as he longs for the love of people.
Talk with TVLine, the actor shared that while the new Captain America is deep down, a moral man, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he seems to be a little worried, maybe even narcissistic because he wants people to like him fully. So when he gets resistance from people like Sam and Bucky, who are basically Avengers, it really hits him and can even motivate him to do things he wouldn’t normally do. Read what Russell said about Walker below:
John is a very principled guy, and he doesn’t want to do anything he thinks is wrong. But what we were learning is that people’s versions of what is wrong or good are very different, so those lines can get blurry very easily, especially for someone who wants something as bad as the poison of wanting to be loved too much. When you want people to like you too much, you turn out to be someone you might not be and is that really the path you want to take? This is what he is fighting with now. Maybe hell will face this sort of thing on the road, maybe he won’t. But from now on he’s just trying to do the best he can with the body he has.
At the end of the last episode of The Falcon and the Winter SoldierWalker seems to have lost his patience after Bucky and Sam again turned down his offer. He told them to stay out of his way as they both pursue the Flag-Smashers, a new terrorist group led by Karli Morgenthau and offers a world without borders. This effectively pits Walker and the heroes against each other, as the latter have no intention of giving up on the mission. So much so that they are even ready to contact Zemo.
Given Russell’s aforementioned comment, it’s curious whether his desire to be loved will ultimately lead him down a naughty path in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Naturally, replacing Steve Rogers is a tall order and it’s normal for someone to have doubts about themselves, even Sam struggles with that. But for Walker, this obsession could lead to his own downfall, as he focused more on her rather than doing his job as Captain America.
